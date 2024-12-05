Universities Campus Debate: Ignatius Ajuru Varsity Students Win N5m Cash Award

The joy of academic excellence was palpable on Monday, November 25, 2024, at the Postgraduate Hall of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni campus. Christian Needbari Mgboalu and Joshua Onyerere, both from the Department of English and Communication Arts, made their lecturer, Professor Ibiere Ken-Maduako, and the entire university proud by emerging winners of the National Orientation Agency’s 7 for 7 National Value Charter Campus Debate and Capacity Building Conference.

IAUE students competed with students from the University of Calabar in the South-South Zone Team B category and scored 499 points, surpassing the University of Calabar’s 447 points.

Similarly, students from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu won five million naira after beating their counterparts from the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences Enugu with 516 points against their 458 points in the South-East Team A category.

The debate focused on “Striking the Balance Between Government Promises and Citizens’ Responsibilities in Nation Building.”

In his speech, the Director of Ideas, Creativity, and Innovations at IAUE, Professor Samuel Amaele, expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor of IAUE, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, for his support towards hosting the event.

He also commended the National Orientation Agency, the panel of judges, and students from different universities for participating in the exercise.

The winners will compete for twenty million naira at the grand finale, scheduled for a later date.

IAUE’s team, under the tutelage of Professor Ibiere Ken-Maduako, had rehearsed for a week and submitted a recorded video version on the relevance of the 7 for 7 National Value Charter in building a great nation.

That video clip qualified them for this stage, where they emerged victorious.

The victorious team later presented their award to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of IAUE 12th Governing Council, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka, and the Acting Vice Chancellor of IAUE, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, who lauded them for their achievement. It is hoped that Professor Ibiere Ken-Maduako and her team will do their best to ensure that IAUE secures the twenty million naira cash prize at the national level of the competition.