Christ Army Church Nigeria Bori Diocese Ends 12th Annual Conference

The 12th Annual Diocesan Conference of the Christ Army Church Nigeria, Bori Diocese has ended on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at All Saints Christ Army Church Nigeria, Luuyor, Gwara.

The five-day event, which began on Wednesday, November 27, centered on the theme: “That I May Know Him” (Philippians 3:10).

In his sermon on Sunday, December 1, 2024, during the closing ceremony which featured Thanksgiving Service, the Diocesan Bishop of Bori Diocese, Rt. Rev. Macjob Friday Mkparo, JP, ACACN, expressed gratitude for the peaceful atmosphere maintained by the host communities—Luuyor-Gwara, Ka-Gwara, and Bien-Gwara.

“I thank God that throughout the conference, there were no incidents of insecurity, no theft of property, and no harassment of delegates,” Bishop Mkparo said. He praised the chiefs, Community Development Committees (CDCs), youth groups, and residents for their hospitality and commitment to peace.

Dispelling rumors about insecurity in the area, the Bishop stated, “Before we came, we heard stories about insecurity in Gwara. However, those impressions were entirely false. Gwara is peaceful and secure.”

Addressing the conference theme, the Bishop urged participants to embrace Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, emphasizing that knowing Christ leads to eternal life, security, and prosperity.

He encouraged love, unity, and reconciliation among delegates while warning against divisions in the church.

The paramount ruler of Luuyor-Gwara, Chief Victor Zegenee III, also praised the Bori Diocese for selecting Luuyor-Gwara as the 2024 conference venue.

Speaking through the Chairman of the Luuyor-Gwara Community Development Committee, Lesor Dubor, the paramount ruler pledged continued support for the church and reiterated the peaceful nature of Gwara.

Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, JP, ACACN, commended the host community, Luuyor-Gwara for their hospitality, provision of accommodation, and unwavering support.

He described the conference, which recorded over 1,000 delegates, as a resounding success.

The event highlighted the church’s role in fostering unity, spiritual growth, and community collaboration while affirming Gwara’s reputation as a haven of peace and security. Highlights were meetings, fastings, presentation of committees’ reports, licensing of candidates, thanksgiving, communion and prayers for Chiefs of Gwara, Ogoni, Rivers State and Nigeria.