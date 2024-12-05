Gov Fubara Commences Commissioning, Flag-off Construction Of New Projects

…Inaugurates Bori Internal Roads, December 17

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has embarked on an ambitious schedule of project commissioning and flag-offs aimed at advancing infrastructure and security across the state.

According to the schedule, the activities commenced on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, with the commissioning of the reconstructed Okehi-Umuola-Eberi Link Road, a critical route expected to enhance connectivity for residents and businesses in the area.

On Friday, December 6, 2024, the governor will unveil the newly completed Government Secondary School, Ahoada, a significant investment in education aimed at improving learning facilities for students.

The following week, on Monday, December 9, 2024, attention will shift to strengthening security in the state as Governor Fubara commissions the reconstructed 2 (No) blocks of flat, prototype building for the Nigerian Air Force at NAF Base, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, the spotlight will be on the Rumuolumeni community as the rehabilitated Okocha Road and its spurs get formally commissioned, providing smoother access for commuters and enhancing local infrastructure.

The series of inaugurations continues on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, with the Egwi-Afara Road reconstruction flag-off, Etche Local Government Area.

These initiatives will also set the stage for the December 17, 2024 commissioning of the Bori Internal Roads, a project eagerly anticipated to bring significant relief to residents by easing traffic and boosting economic activities in the area.

Governor Fubara’s determined focus on infrastructure development is widely hailed as a transformative step for Rivers State.

See schedule of Commissioning/Flag-off of Projects below: