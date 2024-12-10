Dr. Ogu Emejuru’s MVP Holds Free Medical Mission in Elele, Rivers State

By Jerry Needam

A United States based pediatrician, Dr. Ogu Emejuru has unfolded his organization’s commitment to providing free medical services in Nigeria.

Dr. Emejuru, who has been conducting medical outreach in Nigeria for over 20 years, highlighted an ongoing support from American non-profits that supply medications and resources for underserved communities.

In an interview with National Network newspaper’s Publisher, Jerry Needam in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area where his organization held a free medical mission over the weekend, Dr. Emejuru explained that he returns to the country approximately once a year to assist with medical work.

Dr. Emejuru who disclosed that was going on simultaneously across the country, including Zamfara and Abuja, said the Elele outreach began two days ago.

“All the drugs I bring in are free and donated by AmeriCares,” he said, expressing gratitude for the generosity of donors who contribute to the mission.

Dr. Emejuru addressed the challenging health care landscape in Nigeria, emphasizing the interconnectedness of health and nutrition.

“Eating food is health care,” he stated, pointing out that poor nutrition can lead to serious health issues.

He expressed concern about the high levels of poverty and food insecurity in rural areas, asserting that while Nigeria has made significant progress, many people remain in need.

His commitment to this cause, he explained, stems from a deep sense of empathy for those less fortunate.

“That expression of empathy, having the feeling for those who can’t afford it, is what pushed me to do this,” he remarked.

Having spent over 40 years in the U.S. after completing his education, including medical school at Eastern Virginia Medical School, where he currently teaches pediatrics, Dr. Emejuru maintains a strong connection to Nigeria.

He reminisced about his early life in the country and the passion that drives his philanthropic efforts today.

Dr. Emejuru’s remarks underscore the vital role of international collaboration in addressing health care disparities and highlight the ongoing need for support in Nigeria’s rural communities.

ABOUT MEDICAL VISIONS FOR PEACE (MVP)

Medical Visions Peace (MVP) was founded as a tax exempt non-profit 501(c) (3) non-governmental organization in 1990. Its primary mission is to promote and foster the well-being of the under-served rural community by emphasizing preventive health and acute care education programs. MVP believes that health education in under-served rural communities creates awareness regarding the most useful way of utilizing often overlooked abundant resources commonly found in these communities. MVP began programs in Port Harcourt, Nigeria in January 2002 in order to address continuing medical education and emergency medical care needs in the city and surrounding under-served communities. This included a Pediatrics Advanced Life Support provider course provided in partnership with Physicians for Peace. This program has been expanded to include Maternal-Child intervention programs such as Helping Babies Breath, an activity supported by American Academy of Pediatrics and WorldHealth Organization.

Several nurses and volunteers from the Tidewater area and beyond travel several times a year to teach initial neonatal care to village mothers, deliver primary care to children and the elderly by providing medications for common ailments. These medications are often donated by drug companies here in the USA.

Treatable illnesses, such as malaria, typhoid, pneumonia, diarrhea from horrible water sources, infected cuts on children who often walk barefooted often lead to serious morbidity. Mothers and their newborns are often malnourished.

An important component of the mission is to teach the rural villagers the principle of disease prevention, nutrition and empowerment through self-sufficiency programs. MVP provides much needed care and each trip is highly anticipated.

Preventive care

MVP strives to deliver preventive health education services in underserved communities of Sub-Saharan Africa. MVP is affiliated with Chief Timothy and Comfort Aloba Foundation (CTACAF) dedicated to providing safe drinking water in line with World Health Organization’s (WHO) push for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

Good health depends on access to WASH programs. The WHO holds that access to safe drinking water is a human right. MVP is proud to affiliate with CTACAF in this crucial area of preventive medical care.

