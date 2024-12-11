South/South Chairmen Reaffirm Unity, Loyalty In NNPP

The South/South chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has rejected claims of internal discord and reaffirmed their commitment to party unity.

The declaration came following a press conference addressed by the state chairmen of the party in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

In the press briefing, the chairmen addressed what they termed “erroneous assertions” by detractors regarding a supposed crisis within the party.

They clarified that Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, Dr. Agbo Gilbert Major, and Mr. Oginni Olaposi, among others, are not recognized members of the NNPP, having been allegedly suspended and expelled for various offenses.

“We categorically affirm that there is no crisis within the Party,” the statement read.

The chairmen emphasized the integrity of the party’s structure, led by National Chairman Dr. Ajuji Ahmed and his team, including Prince Onu Nwaeze and Mr. Dipo Olayoku.

The chairmen expressed gratitude to the 36 state chairmen and reiterated their loyalty to the party and its national leader, Senator Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

They pledged ongoing support for Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and other elected officials, highlighting their collective mission to enhance the lives of their constituents.

The statement urged the media to accurately represent the party’s leadership and structure, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the integrity of the NNPP.

The chairmen also highlighted the party’s official colors—red and white—and its logo, symbolizing a commitment to education and progress.

In addressing allegations about the Kwankwasiyya Movement, the chairmen reinforced that it is a vital component of the party and dismissed claims that it threatens the party’s unity.

“Such claims are outrightly false and propagate a narrative pushed by detractors,” they stated.

The chairmen concluded by affirming their loyalty to the NNPP and announcing their collective resolve to maintain peace and stability in the region.

They warned against any attempts to incite unrest, pledging strong resistance to such actions. As the NNPP prepares for the upcoming general elections in 2027, the South/South chairmen called on progressive individuals in the region to join their ranks, promising a commitment to development and unity.