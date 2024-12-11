RSHA Moves To Bring Succour To Victms Of NNPC Facility Oil Spill

Poised to address environmental disaster caused by oil spill, the Rivers State House of Assembly has passed a resolution mandating its committee on Public Complain to immediately investigate the level of damage caused by the Oil spill at the facility of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation in Bonny Local government area.

The Committee which will visit the affected Communities and ascertain the level of damage will also come up with recommendations that will immediately alleviate the suffering of the people.

This was sequel to a petition presented by Leader, Sokari Goodboy Sokari on behalf of Minima community in Bonny local government against NNPC on the oil spill incident at her facility at Iloma community.

Presenting the petition which was signed by Amaopusenibo Kingsley Hart, he urged the House to take immediate action to address the environmental disaster caused by the spill.

He also prayed the House to ask NNPC to immediately clean up the spill and restore the environment as well as provide compensation to the affected communities.

The Speaker, Rt Hon. Oko-Jumbo in his ruling committed the petition to the committee on public complain and mandated it to visit the affected communities and make recommendations.

It would be recalled that on the 22nd of November 2024 a devastating oil spill from the NNPC facility occurred in Bonny local government area affecting so many communities. Meanwhile, Rivers State Real Estate Regulatory Authority Bill 2024 and Rivers State College of Nursing Sciences Bill 2024 have both been given first reading.