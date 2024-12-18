FCE(T) Omoku Appoints Two New Deputy Provosts

The Federal College of Education (Technical) Omoku, Rivers State has appointed two new Deputy Provosts in compliance with the new Act Governing Colleges of Education in Nigeria.

The new deputy provosts are Dr. Ndu Nwamadioke Felix Amadike (Deputy Provost, Academic) and Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwankwo (Deputy Provost, Administration).

The two new Federal College of Education (Technical) Deputy Provosts who were elected by members of the College Academic Board were confirmed and rectified by members of the college 9th Governing Council led by an elder statesman, Obong Stephen Leo Ntukepo during her inaugural meeting recently.

The Federal Government new ACT allows for the academic board to elect two (2) persons with the rank of Chief Lecturers to hold the offices of Deputy Provost (Academic) and Deputy Provost (Administration).

According to a press statement by the Public Relations Officer of the College, Prince Charles Amadike Otoboh, JP, the Deputy Provost (Academic) Dr. N.N.F. Amadike is a Chief Lecturer, Former Dean, School of Education, Former Director, Directorate of Degree Programmes and was the Director, Directorate of Academic Research, Planning and Statistics before his new position while the Deputy Provost (Administration) Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwankwo is a Chief Lecturer in the School of Secondary Education (Vocational), Two Times Former Dean of the School, Former Dean of Student Affairs, Former Chairman Committee of Deans, Former Director, Directorate of Academic Research, Planning and Statistics and was serving as the Director of Quality Assurance before his present position.

It must be noted that with the new ACT and the coming of the Dual Mandate, the Need to have two Deputy Provosts becomes more imperatives with the volume of responsibilities for the Degree and the NCE Divides and with this appointments, Federal College of Education (Technical) Omoku, Rivers State has successfully joined other colleges of Education in Nigeria that had fully implemented the dictates of the new ACT. Meanwhile, the Provost/Chief Executive Officer of the college Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri, KSC, has on behalf of the College Community Congratulated the two new Deputy Provosts on their appointments and thanked members of the College Academic Board and the Governing Council for making the appoints possible without hitch and acrimony and told the New Deputy Provosts to know that to whom much is given much more are expected.