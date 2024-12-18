Wike’s Birthday, No Significance To Rivers People, Sara-Igbe Opines

Elder Statesman and Niger Delta activist, High Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe has lashed at former Rivers State governor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who recently celebrated his birthday anniversary in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Sara-Igbe, in a no-holds-barred interview on Channels television, Sunday, delivered a scathing assessment of Wike’s legacy and relevance to the people of Rivers State.

The renowned vocal activist criticised what he saw as the FCT Minister’s extravagant birthday festivities, questioning their significance to the citizens of Rivers.

“You are rolling drums about your birthday. How does your birthday concern Rivers people? How many people attended your birthday? They are no longer interested in you,” he stated.

The elder statesman urged Wike to reflect on his political journey, emphasizing that his governance style resembled that of an emperor.

“You have ruled and you are gone. You are now FCT Minister. What is more important?” Sara-Igbe suggested that Wike should celebrate in Abuja, where he might find a more appreciative audience.

Asserting that Wike’s influence has waned, Sara-Igbe warned that the current 27 members of the House of Assembly would soon be declared non-members, further diminishing Wike’s political support.

“Who are the people to stand for you? They would only eat your money and eat you dry because the monies you stole are not your money,” he remarked, insinuating corruption and a lack of genuine support for the former governor.

Sara-Igbe contrasted Wike’s approach with that of the current governor, Siminialayi Fubara, whom he described as a more compassionate leader.

“Fubara is not ready to fight with you. Despite all Wike is doing to him, he still sees Wike as his former boss and part of his family,” he noted, indicating a stark difference in their political styles.

While Sara-Igbe acknowledged the progress made under Wike, particularly in urban infrastructure like flyovers in Obio-Akpor, he praised Fubara for his broader development strategy.

“Fubara is constructing roads within and outside the state capital, prioritizing areas that have long been neglected,” he stated, highlighting key projects such as the Opobo Andoni and Trans Kalabari roads.

Calling for a shift in focus, Sara-Igbe urged Fubara to industrialize Rivers State, seeking inspiration from countries like India and Malaysia to attract investment.

“We must compete with Lagos economically. We must not fight ourselves because fighting will retard our development,” he advised.

Sara-Igbe also addressed a troubling incident involving the police, condemning the treatment of Dele Fato, a respected legal practitioner, who was recently arrested. “Treating him as if he’s a common criminal is unacceptable.

The police should not be partisan; they should be the police for everyone,” he asserted. The elder statesman concluded with a call for accountability, demanding an explanation from the police regarding recent looting incidents at local government secretariats, suggesting a failure to protect public property.