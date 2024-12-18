Ex Artesanal Refiners Unite For Environmental Recovery In Ogoniland

In a remarkable display of unity and commitment to environmental recovery, the Ogoni Ex Artesanal Refiners Forum has expressed their commitment to address the critical issue of repollution of Ogoniland.

Speaking at a sensitization program against repollution of Ogoniland in Gio, Tai Local Government Area on Friday, Chairman of Ogoni Ex Artesanal Refiners Forum, Comrade Humphrey Donka emphasized the importance of empowering local youth as a means to combat environmental degradation.

“You cannot bring someone from the creek and not empower them. We need to empower the youth. They are capable individuals,” he said.

Donka urged that offering contracts and opportunities would enable these young people to share benefits among themselves, steering them away from harmful practices.

The sensitization program which was organized by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in partnership with OEARF is aimed not only to raise awareness about the environmental damage caused in Ogoniland but also to foster a sense of responsibility within the community.

“Continuing to destroy our land is detrimental,” Donka stated. “We need to provide information to our communities and resist the negative impacts we’ve caused ourselves.”

Recent improvements in areas such as B. Dere, K. Dere, Bodo, and Goi were highlighted during the discussions.

With the help of initiatives like mangrove planting, the local ecosystem is showing signs of recovery, as fish and other species gradually return. Donka noted, “If you go to the shoreline, especially in places like Joe, you won’t see the same issues anymore.”

A representative of the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Mr. Richard Kpe in his speech, echoed these sentiments, stressing the necessity of continuous education and outreach.

He suggested conducting at least five sensitization sessions a year across local governments to effectively engage the community, particularly given the distractions posed by social media and immediate economic needs.

Keynote speaker Professor Desmond Alubabari Mbete, an expert in philosophy and economics, reinforced the link between a clean environment and socioeconomic development.

“A clean environment attracts people and enhances a healthy lifestyle, reducing medical expenses,” he explained.

Prof Mbete expressed confidence that the investments being made in sensitization efforts would yield positive results, fostering a shift towards sustainable practices.

A Zonal Representative Committee member from Tai LGA, Chief (Dr) Johnson Dabah, emphasized the harmful impacts of illegal refining, highlighting its destructive effects on the environment, including soil degradation and ecosystem disruption.

He urged participants to seek legitimate business opportunities instead of engaging in illegal activities, advocating for a collective effort to protect their land and resources. Dr. Dabah called for dialogue and encouraged youths to actively participate in discussions about sustainable practices and potential programs aimed at providing them with better options for their future.