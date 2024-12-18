Rivers Flood Management Committee Commences Distribution Of Presidential Palliatives To Flood Victims

The Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee has commenced the distribution of the Presidential Palliatives for persons affected by the ravaging Flood in the State.

Speaking during the distribution of the items to the 23 Local Government Areas and Non- Indigenes, Rivers State Deputy Governor, and Chairman of the Flood Prevention and Management Committee, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu said they have 2,700 bags of 50kg rice, 1070 pieces of Insecticide-Treated Nets, tomatoes and other items ready for distribution.

The Deputy Governor disclosed that although NIMET had earlier predicted that 18 Local Government Areas would be affected by flood and the Committee had taken necessary action by repeatedly distributing relief materials to them, noted that with the Presidential Palliatives, the Committee have decided to distribute the items into 24 portions, 23 for the Local Government Areas and one for Non-Indigenes in the State. “We are going to distribute them to 23 Local Government Areas plus one which is the non-indigenes so they can be captured, we intentionally added them, and although there have been palliatives for the flood-impacted areas, we decided to let this one go round to all the 23 LGAs and Non- Indigenes, that is what we are doing today, to make sure they get it before Christmas, so it becomes part of Christmas for them. Prof. Odu quipped.