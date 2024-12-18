NDLEA Intercept Bottles Of Contraband Codeine Syrup Worth Billions Of Naira In Rivers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) says the agency has intercepted bottles of contraband codeine syrup worth billions of naira in Onne Port, Rivers State.

Femi Babafemi, Director Media and Advocacy of NDLEA, headquarters, Abuja said “no fewer than Six Hundred and Thirty-Six Thousand Six Hundred (636,600) bottles of codeine-based syrup worth Four Billion Four Hundred and Fifty-Six Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N4,456,200,000.00) in street value were intercepted in shipments from India on Monday 9th, Wednesday 11th and Friday 13th December 2024.

“The seizures were made during joint examination of four containers by NDLEA officers, men of Customs and other security agencies at the port following processed credible intelligence on the shipments”.

While commending the officers and men of the Special Operations Units, Onne Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) stated that the operational successes should show the drug barons and cartels that the agency has the capacity and intelligence network to track their movements and their consignments even before getting to Nigeria. He said they will continue to lose heavily if they fail to back down on the criminal trade.