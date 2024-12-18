Gov Fubara Reiterates Support To RSG To Emerge Best Varsity In Nigeria

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to continue fulfilling its funding obligations to Rivers State University and supporting its growth into one of the best Universities in the country.

Governor, Siminalayi Fubara reiterated this while speaking during the 36th Convocation Ceremony of the Rivers State University at the Convocation Arena, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt on Saturday 14th December, 2024.

Represented by his Deputy Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara said the State Government is pleased with the progress of the University and its contribution to manpower development, adding that the University is noted for its standards and quality.

“I share the pride of everyone who contributed to its appreciable growth and relative success. However, the true standard and quality of a University lie in its ability to expand the frontiers of human knowledge and contribute to societal progress through innovative research and development”. The Governor stressed.

The Visitor who echoed Nigeria’s quest for a knowledge-based economy and the key roles our Universities must play to enable them to transform into an upper-middle-income country within the shortest possible time; urged the University management to continue to prioritize research and collaboration with the private sector for industrial linkages, internships and job creation to enable a brighter economic future for both students and graduates.

He expressed gratitude to the Governing Council led by Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, for quality leadership and the productive efforts in steering the University forward within a short period.

“We especially commend your efforts in providing a conducive learning environment, industrial peace and harmony and ensuring the University’s positive transformation through dedicated educators and effective management”, the Governor stressed.

The State Chief Executive also commended the academic and non-academic as well as parents for the role they played in the success of the graduads.

In his remarks the Chancellor His Royal Highness, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad applauded the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara led Administration for sustaining the vision and fundamental objectives for establishing. Rivers State University through regular funding despite current economic challenges, while calling on stakeholders to partner with the University to build a better country by guiding and training the youth as future leaders to be better managers and persons than themselves.

“There is much wisdom in building the future of our youths today by the nature, quality and context of the kind of education and value orientation we offer to them at home and elsewhere. An untrained child will only live to squander parental assets. As responsive leaders and parents, we must live up to our institutional obligations of insisting on a better future for our teaming youths”. The Chancellor further stressed.

Also speaking the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of RSU, Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter- Odili on behalf of members of the 14th Governing Council of the University thanked the Visitor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for finding them worthy to be appointed as Chairman and members of the Governing Council which according to her is a testament of Governor’s trust and confidence in them.

She charged the graduands to be good Ambassadors of the University and prove that they truly deserved the degree.

“The University has prepared you to face the challenges confronting society, your level of success in your professional and other activities will largely depend on how well you are able to deploy the knowledge acquired to solve personal and societal challenges. “The Pro-Chancellor stressed. In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, who said this was his last convocation as Vice Chancellor before the expiration of tenure, revealed that the University was graduating a total of 8,920 graduands with 120 of them graduating with first-class honours.