Gov Fubara Praises Danagogo Over Chieftaincy Installation, Reappointment

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has congratulated Dr Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, over his recent installation as the Head Chief of Tuofia Group of Houses in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking at a Special Thanksgiving Service held at St Paul’s Nyemoni Lutheran Cathedral Abonnema to mark the Chieftaincy installation and reappointment as SSG, Governor Fubara described Dr. Danagogo as a man who identifies with God and attracts divine blessings over his life.

He said his administration will continue to stand by Dr Danagogo because of his unwavering support and conviction in his government in spite of threats and pressure on him to resign.

“I feel very happy to celebrate with my Secretary. The truth about it is we have every reason to thank God for good and for bad. Especially what we are thanking God for today, is God’s favour on our lives. Anybody who identifies God, there is no way God will let the person down.”

“I am here with our leaders, the real leaders of this State, not the Abuja leaders. These are the leaders that have control of their areas and their territories. We have come to this kingdom to celebrate with our brother and to tell him that we are with him, because he also chose to be with us.”

“He told you the story of his reappointment, but didn’t tell how he was compelled and given ultimatum to resign”.

Governor Fubara said it takes a man with strong belief in a thing and is honourable enough to stand his ground, adding that his administration will stand with Dr. Danagogo, saying, “You don’t need to worry about the BP drugs again, I don’t intend to give anybody BP.”

“I am the curer of BP. For the fact that I won’t give you stress, even if I have to correct you, I correct you with love and understanding that you are a human being and you are prone to mistake. And when this is the relationship you see efficiency and effectiveness and you see government moving forward. That is the secret why my SSG’s wife no longer calls him to ask him if he has taken his drugs.”

The Governor urged Dr. Danagogo to consider his Chieftaincy elevation as an act of God and opportunity for greater service to his people and assured that his administration will not let down the people of Kalabari kingdom over their support.

“You have elder brothers and they all said they want you to represent them. It is God’s miracle. You didn’t lobby for it and because they decided to assign this responsibility to you, they know that you will defend and protect the interest of the family. So they didn’t make any mistake and I know you won’t disappoint them.”

“Let me thank everyone of you that is supporting us here. Continue to support the SSG. The SSG is the administrative head of my administration. So even if I am not here and SSG is standing here he is the one representing me.”

According to him, “And I know strongly that working with the quality leaders that you have here in this LGA is one we have already secured. You were listing the favours, that is just the beginning. If opportunity comes we will still do more for this LGA because you have stood with us.”

“For your wife and children I want to thank you for supporting my SSG. The worst thing that can happen to any man is after having the trouble outside, you start thinking how to manage the one in the house and that is what leads to people staying back at the pubs to avoid domestic troubles.”

“Thank you our chiefs and the Amanyanabo of Abonnema and the Council of Chiefs for all the support . Please my mantra has always been peace. If we have to better Abonnema and the LGA there must be peace for us to come in. So continue to maintain this peace. Thank you for all you have been doing, I am aware. You have my total support to continue to move this LGA forward.”

Governor Fubara also donated the sum of N50m to support the maintenance of the Church building.

Speaking at the church service, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo said he is thanking God for his appointment and installation as the head Chief of Tuofia Group of Houses.

He thanked Governor Siminalayi Fubara for appointing him as Secretary to the State Government, describing the governor as a man of peace, humility, caring and patience. He stressed that the Governor has not in any way exerted pressure on his appointees enabling them to perform effectively without stress. Dr. Danagogo said that he feels confident, without stress, working with the governor and assured of the support of his people always for the governor.