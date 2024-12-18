Judiciary Remains Hope Of Common Man – Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has again expressed faith and confidence in the nation’s Judicary, saying it remains the last hope of the common man.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the Judiciary for its assuring strides, and advised Nigerians to keep faith alive and refuse to be swayed negatively by recent happenings.

Governor Fubara spoke at the State School 11 Field in Obibi Umuogba community, venue of the inauguration of the 14.1km Umuakali-Eberi-Omodu Road project in Omuma Local Government Area on Saturday.

The leadership of Omuma Area Council of Traditional Rulers led by King of Eberi-Omuma Kingdom, Eze Onyekachi Amaonwu, conferred the traditional title of Nwanne di na mba of Omuma land (Our brother in another land) on Governor Fubara.

The Rivers State Governor described the road project as very significant to the people of Omuma because it serves as the most connecting route to more communities in Omuma Local Government Area, and to neighbouring Abia State.

Governor Fubara explained that a major jinx has been broken in the area because it was a place where the development fortunes of the entire area was left in the hands of one member of a community.

The Governor asserted that, now a diverse number of people are being empowered to collectively work together to speed up the rural transformation agenda in the area.

Governor Fubara stated that it is such success that has manifested as liberation for the people of Omuma Local Government Area who now determine and drive their development, collectively.

He said: “This Local Government was under a siege by one person. But today, you can see the liberation. You can even see the excitement in the faces of everyone here.

“The Chairman said it all, and if you could remember when I came for campaign, I said it. Thank God for social and electronic media that recorded me saying it.”

Governor Fubara also said: “My concern for Rivers State is not about building one person, and encouraging one person to be the centre point. But it is about building men and women so that development will come rapid and fast in the Local Government.

“And I think today, what I said about a year ago has come to manifest. People are beginning to see the reason why we should not for any reason put our lives, and depend on just one person for our development.

“This Local Government that you are witnessing, that is celebrating the joy of our governance, is one Local Government that has been left behind for so many years. But today, I can assure you that what we have started to do, and with what you are going to do, this Local Government will not be the same again.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara (2nd right); former Governor Celestine Omehia (2nd left); and Chairman, Omuma Local Government Council, Hon Reginald Promise (left); while Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed (right); cuts the ribbon to commission the 14.1km Umuakali-Eberi-Omodu Road linking Rivers with Abia State at Obibi Umuogba in Omuma Local Government Area

Governor Fubara said while political opponents had celebrated how, in their thinking, they had emasculated his administration, he had quietly worked, executing development projects and achieved landmark transformation of landscapes of communities and the people.

He pointed to the 14.1km Umuakali-Eberi Road project that will definitely serve as an interstate route to further springboard other shades of development in the area, adding that this is in addition to other projects showcased in the last one week in other local government areas.

He said, “We are here, I don’t want to sing praises about this administration because governance is about serving the people, providing services, and protecting lives. But if we don’t tell our stories, nobody is going to tell it for us. So, we have decided to tell the world, showcase to the world what we have done.

“When they thought we were being emasculated, we were behind working, and this is one of those things we have done quietly to showcase that the interest of our people is paramount in our administration.

“This project we are about to inaugurate today is a 14.1 kilometer project. It is a project that starts from Eberi, in fact for me, it is an inter-state project because it takes you from Rivers State to Abia State, and you can imagine the significance of this project.”

Governor Fubara noted that with the road constructed and delivered, Omuma people can easily access Abia State to carry out economic, social and cultural activities with minimal maintenance cost on their vehicles.

The Governor said: “This is what we call governance for the people. So, we want to thank God for giving us the strength, opportunity to fulfil this promise that we made to Omuma people during campaign.

“It is not about me. I am not the one doing it with my resources. It is just that I am the one managing and directing the affairs of the State. So, the government that I represent will make sure that these things are done.

“And when the credit comes, don’t say it is Fubara, say it’s the administration. It’s not about me because I am just at the head. So, we are doing what we are supposed to do for the people.”

Governor Fubara acknowledged and thanked Omuma people for showing their support to him publicly, and commended the council chairman for his dedication in leading the people.

The Governor announced that the State Government will take over the rehabilitation of the dilapidated school, health centre, General Hospital, and also scoop internal roads for reconstruction.

Governor Fubara, who asked the council chairman and the Royal Fathers to channel available lean resources to other development concerns, urged Omuma people to remain peaceful, and channel their cases lawfully.

He added, “Governance is about the people, to do whatever makes the people happy, protection of the people, and that, we will make sure that we do by the special grace of God.

“And to assure you that because you have shown support, because you have come publicly to confirm that you are with us, because the chairman, on his own, has shown commitment with the assignment that he has been given, and promised to work on it diligently, I can assure you and promise here that I will give you all the necessary support.”

Performing the inauguration, Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, expressed profound joy over the success of governance in Rivers State despite the fierce political antagonism against Governor Fubara.

Governor Mohammed, particularly stated that he felt his day made and his year ending on a good note owing to what he had witnessed at Omuma, which serves as a renewed hope for Nigeria.

He said, “My day is made and ended very well for me to have found myself here in the midst of the hope for Nigeria. The hope for Nigeria because of the good governance that is being established. Governor Siminalayi Fubara is not only simple, sincere, very polite and quiet person, but a performer per excellence.

“Mr Governor, I am sorry that I underestimated you. When you told me that there is no need to join issues, there is no need to be worried, and that you were never provoked, I have seen the attestation of that today, because in the midst of all the distractions, I have seen works being done.

“I was watching on television and I am seeing the impact mentioned by the Commissioner for Works on this road, and the drama as a literary scientist, I have really understood the departure, the social impact, the change of mindset, the re-grooming or restoration of the glory of Rivers State as the cradle of modern politics in Nigeria.”

Governor Mohammed noted that his colleague Governor of Rivers State is carrying the people, including the elders along, emphasising that Governor Fubar has thought them a better way to approach politics, backed with a mindset of developing his people with humility and simplicity while having resolute faith in the Judiciary.

He noted, “We are members of the opposition, but we decided not to be resorting and discussing because there is no need. Nigerians have seen the difference between us, the PDP and those in power. The arrogance, the impunity, the name-calling, the grandstanding, the ownership of government and governance as if it is personal.

“You have just spoken. It is not you, it is the leadership. It is the Government of Rivers State and that is my posture too. We are not using our fathers’ resources to execute projects and programmes, and we should not be in the political space forever.

“We should know the time that we have to leave. We should leave and give chance to those that have come in to perform after us. And not to sabotage, not to do things that have negative impact on your immediate environment. Doing so is not acceptable to me, and that is why we are parting ways with some people.”

Governor Mohammed advised the Federal Government, and Mr President to focus on governance and relieve those he described as excess baggage from his administration, saying: “There are those in your cabinet and around you that are both creating bad eggs. They are making you to fail, and we don’t want you to fail because we will be affected.

“In my religion and tradition, we are supposed to pray for leaders because when the leaders are good, the country and the communities will be good. We are still praying that you shine your eyes and throw away those excess baggage and bring good people. We mean well, we are not just criticizing, we are trying to say, please correct your ways so that you can succeed. If you succeed, we succeed.”

Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Barrister Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the Umuakali -Eberi Road Project is 14.1km long, 7.4meters wide, beneficial in enhancing movement, socio-economic activities and improving the well-being of the people. In his welcome remarks, Chairman, Omuma Local Government Area, Promise Reginald, expressed gratitude to Governor Fubara for his inclusive project delivering policy that has given greater hope and sense of belonging to Omuma people.