Gov Fubara Plans Higher Institution, Land Reclamation For Opobo Town

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged to attract an institution of higher learning to Opobo Town to drive sustainable academic and economic growth in the area.

The Governor also promised to do reclamation of land to create more space that will accommodate critical infrastructure to promote and improve the quality of lives in an environment that supports generation of robust employment opportunities.

Governor Fubara made the pledge in Opobo Town during the inauguration of the 7km long Opobo Town Ring Road with three crossing bridges in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area on Monday.

The road will strategically improve connectivity and accessibility within Opobo Town and other communities in the area.

The Governor pointed to how these various development strides, when actualised, will uplift Opobo Town and place it in a place of pride in the comity of other local government areas.

He said, “Other things are going to come. We intend to bring a higher institution to this place. We also will do more reclamation because our major problem here is land. We will also look for a way to make sure that we build more men; empower you so that you will not depend on me.

Moreover, we will do all we can to make sure that we create the enabling environment where more people will be gainfully employed and empowered. That is the only way Opobo will grow.”

Commenting on the Opobo Ring Road project, Governor Fubara explained that it was flagged-off on May 28, 2023 by the immediate past administration but stressed that its design and execution was done by his administration to achieve the standard being celebrated.

Governor Fubara acknowledged the immense support given him by the people of the local government, and urged them to continue to stand with the government because God does not stop halfway when He begins to do anything.

He added, “This is a project that was conceived on the 28th of May, 2023. This project was flagged-off by the previous administration. We took over this project, redesigned this project, and gave it a standard that it has today.

This is because it is a project that has to do with me. It is a project that my people will see, and it speaks for me. So, I am happy that I am here to inaugurate this project. It gives me so much joy.”

Governor further said: “Honestly, I know your problems. I know your faces, and I know your names. I know what we need. So, I will just say thank you for all the support. You stood by us when it mattered most, and I am happy that, that decision was not a mistake. We are still standing very strong and stronger every day.”

Governor Fubara appealed to the political leaders, traditional rulers and the generality of the people to continue to be peaceful as known of Opobo Kingdom.

He said: “So, it is not a mistake when people say Fubara is peaceful. Opobo/Nkoro is the only or most peaceful LGA. We are not saying we are crime-free, but the level of crime here is manageable.

It hasn’t gotten to that level where we cannot control it. This is because of the understanding, the interrelationships we share, and we are all connected. So, I am begging you, continue to maintain this peace.”

Performing the inauguration, the special guest of honour and Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, applauded Governor Fubara as a visionary leader who has championed development policies to better the lot of Rivers people, noting that such critical infrastructure like roads, particularly in rural communities as done by Governor Fubara, definitely promote socio-economic growth, enhance well-being of the people and facilitate progress.

The completion of this ambitious project is a clear demonstration of the vision and dedication of Rivers State Government, under the exemplary leadership of Governor Fubara, he said, adding, “It is a reflection of commitment of His Excellency to infrastructure development as well as improving the socio- economic conditions and well-being of the Rivers State.

“The Opobo Ring Road and Bridges will undoubtedly enhance connectivity, promote trade, facilitate access to essential services for the residents of this area, as well as the entire kingdom.”

Governor Lawal further said: “The benefit of creation of better connecting links will no doubt spur economic activities and open up new opportunities for communities in and outside of the state. The enhanced infrastructure will surely attract investment, boost tourism and improve the sense of pride and belonging among the people of Opobo”.

Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Barrister Elloka Tasie-Amadi, explained the difficulties encountered in eventually achieving the road project because of the terrain, saying, “This road is 7km long. It is 7.3 meters wide and has three bridges, and we have about 4km length of drains.

“We had to fill many parts of this road to the average 5 meters high with imported materials from other locations outside Opobo due to the nature of our soil. The highest filled area, where we have one of the bridges, was about 10 meters high.”

Tasie-Amadi also said: “And for our design specifications, we filled sections with sharp sand, did 200 millimeters of sand cement stabilization, 150 millimeters of stone base, 50 millimeters binder course and 50m of wearing course.”

In his welcome address, Executive Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam, described the inauguration of Opobo Town Ring Road as historic because it has changed the landscape in the Kingdom, emphasising that they have already owned the project and determined to collectively protect it so that it will serve their socio-economic needs for a long time. Also speaking, Managing Director of Lubrik Construction Company, the firm that handled the project, Hadi Chehade, said they are delighted to be the firm to have handled the iconic road project that will strategically transform Opobo Town, and thanked Governor Fubara for trusting them with the responsibility and opportunity to offer such service to further his development agenda for the State.