Rivers Assembly Inaugurates Law Review Committee

In view of the current realities on ground, the Rivers State House of Assembly has inaugurated the Rivers State House of Assembly law review committee.

The Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Victor Oko-Jumbo explained that the review became necessary following the emerging changes in society.

The Speaker who was represented by the leader of the House , Sokari Goodboy Sokari, charged committee members to ensure that the new laws reflect clarity and enforceability.

He also tasked the committee to see that the laws trigger economic reforms and sustainability for the overall good of the people of Rivers state.

In his acceptance speech, the alternate chairman of the Rivers State House of Assembly law review committee, Charles Cookey -Gam pledged to work collaboratively with other members of the committee to deliver on the terms of reference.

The committee members are Sokari Goodboy Sokari chairman, Charles Cookey-Gam alternate Chairman, and Joyce Ndigbara as secretary of the committee.

While Adolphos Timothy, Tom- Tom West, Hannah Samuel, Itekemieba Fynface, Grace Ajegbu, Amunia Amoso, and Ibiokwu Harry are to serve as members.