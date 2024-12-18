Judi Asinobi Emerges Best Parade Commander In Bayelsa NYSC Orientation Camp

History was made at the Bayelsa State Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as Miss Judi Oluebube Ken Asinobi, a graduate of History and International Diplomacy at Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt, led her Guard 5 Platoon to win the Best Parade Commander award.

The award, which came during the Batch C Stream 1 Inter-Platoon Drill Competition on Saturday, December 7, 2024, also saw Guard 5’s Military Instructor emerge as the Overall Best Drill Instructor.

Judi, daughter of National Network’s Editor, Ken Asinobi, achieved additional feats by leading her Guard 5 Platoon to victory in the basketball and inter-cultural dance competitions.

The Best Parade Commander and other awards were instituted at the Kaiama, Bayelsa State Orientation Camp for the first time, aimed at instilling discipline, leadership skills, and a sense of responsibility among youth corps members.

Speaking at the ceremony, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Okpalifo Obiageli Charity, congratulated Miss Asinobi for her outstanding achievement in the drill competition. She also commended all the Guards for their excellent demonstration of parade skills and urged them to sustain the high standard.

She emphasized that drill serves as a platform to foster orderliness, discipline, and teamwork among corps members.

Mrs. Okpalifo also praised the judges for their thorough assessment and expressed gratitude to the instructors for their relentless efforts in preparing the corps members for the competition.

In announcing the results, Capt. C. Clement, representing Headquarters 16 Brigade, Nigeria Army, commended the corps members for their brilliant performance, noting that the results reflected their dedication and hard work.

Highlights of the competition included a march-past in both slow and quick time, as well as a review order.

The final results revealed that Guard 5 took 1st place, followed by Guard 3, while the 3rd and 4th positions went to Guard 4 and Guard 2, respectively.

An elated Judi shared her excitement on Instagram, saying, “God did it! It can only be God!”