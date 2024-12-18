Oba Of Ogbaland Addresses Grand Finale Of 2024 Nchaka (Egwu Ogba) Festival, Request FG To End Insecurity, Hardship As Citizens Are Really Suffering And Dying Of Hunger In Nigeria

A first class Traditional Ruler in Rivers State, South-South Nigeria, the Oba (Eze- Ogba) of Ogbaland, HIS EMINENCE, BARR. (DR.) NWACHUKU NNAM OBUOHA OBI III has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently set in motion policies that will bring lasting solutions to security challenges, ethnic agitations and hardship currently facing the country as Nigeria the Giant of Africa is seriously bleeding.

The Ogba monarch who made the appeal at Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State while addressing the grand-finale of the 2024 Annual Nchaka (Egwu Ogba) festival for the people of Ogba Ethnic Nationality of Rivers State noted that the high rate of hardship, high cost of living and hunger in Nigeria coupled with insecurity is alarming and unbearable as many Nigerians are suffering and smiling by going to bed with empty stomach while some are dying because of hunger and hardship.

The Eze Ogba requested President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR who is a known veteran Democrat to right the wrongs meted to minority ethnic groups in the country by past administrations and described as inhuman, pitiable and humiliating to the people of the oil rich Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State whose resources the country’s economy depends on to continue to live in squalor and poverty due to neglect by the government and Oil companies, noting that their peaceful nature should not be taken for granted.

He used the ceremony to appeal to all sons and daughters of Ogba Kingdom both at home or in diaspora to always stay out of trouble by resisting any attempt to be used or lured by any person or group to cause trouble anywhere they may be no matter the provocation, inducement or situation.

The Royal Father charged Ogba people not to shy away from farming as according to him, farming is one of the most profitable and energy charging occupation if well pursued adding that farming is an act of God as it is the only occupation identified with creation, a major source of employment generation that varnishes hunger and discourages laziness and stealing in any form.

The Ogba Monarch seized the opportunity to call on all sons and daughters of Ogba Kingdom to prioritize Unity, Peace and Development and emphasized the importance of promoting initiatives that foster harmony and progress among the people.

He commended Traditional, Religious and Political leaders, Elites, indigenes and non- indigenes, tourists, women and youths, in-laws and friends of Ogba Kingdom for their massive participation in this year’s Nchaka festival noting that the festival is for all believers including Christians, Muslims and Traditionalist as it is a holy period signifying the end of Ogba traditional year and farming season and ushering of the new year adding that a kingdom without culture and tradition is like a nation without history or tree without root.

The Eze Ogba also appreciated members of the 2024 Ogba Nchaka Planning Committee chaired by HRM (Dr.) Chima Nwajari, the Eze Ohali III of Ogbaland for a job well done especially the new innovations included in this year’s festival. And also commended the Joint Task Force (JTF), Nigeria Police Force, OSPAC, Traceguard Security, the Nigeria Civil Defense Officers, Man O’ War, the Hunters Association, the Youths, Members of ODC and others for ensuring a peaceful celebrations urging them to continue in that spirit during the yuletide as no alternative to peace.

In his speech, the Eze Ohali III of Ogbaland and Chairman Nchaka Planning Committee, HRM, Eze (Dr) Chima V.A Gilbert – Nwajari thanked the Oba (Eze- Ogba) in Council for the opportunity given his committee to serve in that capacity for 3 consecutive time (2022, 2023 & 2024) noting that with the support from the Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogbaland, His Eminence Barr. (Dr.) Nwachuku Nnam Obuoha Obi III and other prominent Sons and Daughters of Ogba Kingdom, more innovations were added in this year’s Nchaka celebrations and expressed special appreciation to the following persons for their financial and moral supports towards the success and peaceful celebration of the 2024 Ancient Nchaka (Egwu-Ogba) celebration they are the Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogbaland, His Eminence, Barr (Dr.) Nwachuku Nnam Obuoha-Obi III, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Her Excellency, Prof. (Mrs.) Ngozi Nma Ordu DSSRS, The Executive Chairman ONELGA Council, Hon. Prince Isaac Umejuru, DSSRS, The immediate past Chairman of ONELGA Council, Hon. Vincent Nwaobakata Job, DSSRS, JP., the Omeloyibo of Ogbaland, Chief (Barr.) Denis Masi, the Director P.F. Golden Hotels Ltd., Omoku, Comr. Bright Alex Uboh, the members of Omoku City Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, among others.

This year’s Nchaka (Egwu-Ogba) festival which started on Wednesday 13th November, 2024 with its formal proclamation by members of the Oba (Eze-Ogba) in Council, featured special Nchaka market, fasting and prayers session, Ogba Carnival, Communities cultural displays, men and women festivals, traditional wrestling contests, visitations, coronation of chiefs, exchange of gifts, reconciliations by persons or communities having misunderstanding was rounded up with an interdenominational thanksgiving service held at the St. Michaels Anglican Church,Omoku on Sunday 8th December, 2024 to appreciate and return all glory to God Almighty for a peaceful and successful 2024 Nchaka Festival celebration.

Recall, the Odozi-Aku of Ogbaland and wife of the Oba (Eze-Ogba) of Ogbaland, Her Majesty, Olori Dame Daisy Ifeyinwa Nwachuku Obi had while addressing Ogba women to mark the 2024 Women Nchaka Celebration urged them to always support their husbands in their families affairs, teach their children and wards to be of good behaviours and should not engage in any act that will bring shame to themselves, their families or Ogbaland at large no matter their conditions and commended them for turning out in mass for this year’s Nchaka festival despite their believes.

According to a press statement issued by the head of media, Oba’s Palace, Omoku Prince Charles Amadike-Otoboh JP. (Mboh-krikri), Other members of the Ogba 2024 Nchaka Planning Committee are: HRH Eze (Engr.) Ikechukwu Onita, HRH, Eze Gift Ogidi, HRH, Eze (Dr.) Goodluck Okoro, JP, Chief Silk Ahia, Chief Azubuike Osiagor, Chief Azubuike Orlu, Comr. Emeka Ogbowu, Bishop Promise Ebenezer, Prince Anele Nne-Obi, Comr. Chris Nnamdi John, Pst. Gift Tew, Comr. Ada Osere, among others. Below Are Some Images Of The Just Concluded 2024 Nchaka Festival As Captured By Oba Palace Media Team

