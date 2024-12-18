2027: Rivers People Will Return Gov. Fubara – Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has expressed confidence that the people of Rivers state will re-elect the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara in 2027.

Senator Mohammed who is also the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum spoke on Saturday while inaugurating the 14.1 kilometer Umuakali-Eberi Road that connects Omuma Local Government Area in Rivers to Abia State.

He described Gov. Fubara as a good, sincere and simple man and advised Rivers people to follow him, insisting that “following him will lead to success and not destruction”.

Senator Mohammed said he chose to remain silent on national issues not because he was afraid but because there was no need to keep talking to people, who would not listen.

He said: “These days, I have chosen silence, not because I am afraid of anyone but because there is no need to engage with those who are like logs of wood and stones: they neither listen, see, nor feel. We look forward to 2027 when Rivers people will return you as governor to continue the excellent work you are doing”.

Referring to Rivers governor as a coordinated leader and performer par excellence, Mohammed apologized to his colleague for previously underestimating him.

He said: “Mr. Governor, I must apologize for underestimating you. When you told me that there was no need to join issues and that there was no need to engage in unnecessary talk, I did not fully grasp it.

“You are never provoked, and today I have witnessed the attestation of that. In the midst of all distractions, I see work being done. I watched on television, and now I see the impact mentioned by the Commissioner of Works on this road.

“As a literary person, I truly understand the departure, the social impact, the change of mindset and the re-grooming or restoration of Rivers State as the cradle of modern politics in Nigeria”.

The Bauchi governor said politics in the country would be incomplete without Rivers and recalled the impact of past leaders from the state like Melford Okilo and Dr. Peter Odili, whom he said stood behind Sir Fubara.

Addressing his host, Senator Bala said: “When I used to urge you, ‘Sim, you are not doing anything’, you would respond simply and respectfully, ‘please, sir, there is God. Don’t worry’. Today, I have every reason not to worry because of what I have seen.

“You are doing very well; you are carrying the people along. All the elders are with you, those that matter in Rivers state are with you, and the community has spoken. The traditional rulers have spoken and as a member of a royal family, I understand how they felt before and how they feel now.

“The young people who came here, the students,their euphoria was heartfelt, and they spoke from the depths of their hearts. You stopped me from joining issues with others, and through this, I’ve learned that the pedigree of individuals in politics should not be judged by the time they spend in politics or in the limelight.

“You have taught us that young people are indeed the hope of tomorrow—not even us. Good governance is being bequeathed to the people of Rivers State with humility and simplicity”.

Gov. Mohammed observed that Gov.Fubara had faith in the judiciary and commended the third arm of government for restoring the revenue allocations of Rivers.

The special guest said Gov Fubara had shown that governance is not about personal resources but about leadership and serving people.

“This is also why I believe politicians should know when to step aside and give room for others to perform instead of sabotaging efforts or engaging in actions that negatively impact their immediate environment. Such conduct is unacceptable to me and it is the reason we are parting ways with some individuals”, he said.

The Bauchi governor called for respect for the Federal Government saying they believe in Mr. President and the federation observing that it is not time for politics.

He, however, advised President Bola Tinubu to remove some individuals from his cabinet saying such persons were creating a bad image to make him fail.

According to him: “Some individuals in your cabinet are creating a bad image, making you fail. We do not want you to fail because we will all be affected. In my religion and tradition, we are taught to pray for leaders because when the leaders are good, the country and the communities will also be good.

“We are still praying that you open your eyes, discard these excess baggage and bring in competent people. We mean well. We are not just criticizing but calling for corrections so that you can succeed. If you succeed, we all will succeed”.

He said to Sir Fubara: “Mr. Governor, you are succeeding, and I am very happy. I am returning satisfied and will no longer pester you with advice because your performance speaks for itself. You seem more like a field marshal than a general. I respect you, and I always learn from good practices.

“Omuma, which was once forgotten, is now mainstreamed. Justice and equity, community engagement, respect for constituted authorities, elders and youths, these are the hallmarks of governance under you. With little resources, you have achieved so much despite distractions. This is why I end today on a good note”.

In his remarks, Governor Fubara boasted that the true leaders of the state were with him and that they were not inviting just anybody for project inauguration but people with uncommon grace and honour.

The governor also hailed the judiciary for the latest judgement of the Court of Appeal that restored the state’s revenue allocations.

He said: “We are not just inviting anybody, we are inviting people who have special grace. And the people that are following us are the true leaders of the state, who also have the grace that is bringing pride to Rivers State.

Describing the project as significant, Gov. Fubara said when campaigning in Omuma, he promised that he would not spend Rivers resources to build one person but that he would concentrate in building men and women to ensure rapid development in the council.

He said people were beginning to see the reason why they should not for any reason depend on just one person for development, recalling that the council was once under siege by one person but had been liberated by his administration.

According to him, “We are here, I don’t want to sing praises for this administration because governance is about serving the people, providing services, protecting lives and property. But if we don’t tell our story, nobody is going to tell it for us.

“So, I have decided to tell the world, to showcase what we are doing. When they thought we were being emasculated, we were behind the scene working and this is one of those things that we have done quietly to showcase that the interest of our people is paramount in our administration”.

Gov. Fubara described the 14.1km project as an inter-state road saying it connects Rivers to Abia State, saying, “Our people can easily access Abia State, they can trade with people from Abia State. We are not just talking about other aspects of this road. The economic advantages of this road, people can do their business, meet their appointments at regulated time. Maintenance of vehicles will be less now. This is what we call governance for the people”, he said.

The governor commended the Omuma people for publicly identifying with his administration and promised to reconstruct their only dilapidated school.

He said Rivers recently won $500,000 for having the best primary healthcare in the South-south and vowed to take full responsibility for the health centre in the area.

The governor noted that the contract for the General Hospital in the area was awarded to their brother, who abandoned the project and promised to take up the renovation of the health facility.

He emphasised that his administration would look into the request by the traditional ruler to reconstruct their internal roads.

Gov. Fubara pointed out: “It is not me, I am just standing for the government. So we are doing what we are supposed to do. Governance is about the people, whatever makes the people happy, and protection of the people, which we will ensure to do

“Let me finally thank the Omuma people specially for the support you have been giving us since we started the second missionary journey. The first was the one we all did, the second is the one that we were abandoned and left at the middle of the road.

“But the beauty of it is that you stood by us and we have traveled better than we would have done before. So I want to thank you for that support. I want to also appreciate you for one other thing.

” Omuma you have been very peaceful even in the face of provocation. I knew what happened and what the enemies tried to do here and I called some of you and appealed that you don’t respond to such provocations and you complied. Today you have peace in your place”.

On why he invited Senator Mohammed to commission the project, he said: “This is a man who was like me, a civil servant, from there became a Senator, from Senator became a Minister and from Minister he became a governor and I don’t know where he is going next.

“These are the kind of people that should come and talk to you and you will tap blessings. Everyone I have invited to commission our projects have special uniqueness”.

On his part, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works said the 14.1 kilometer road connects Rivers State to Abia from Eberi through Umuakali to a road in Owaza in Abia State, describing it as significant in boosting trade and agricultural activities in the area.

The chairman of Omuma Local Government Area, Hon. Reginald Promise commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for restoring hope to the people and assured him of their total support always.