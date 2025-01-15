Cholera Outbreak Strikes Isiodum Community In Andoni

A suspected cholera outbreak has claimed the lives of three residents in Isiodum community of Andoni Local Government Area, raising urgent concerns about public health and safety.

A former Chairman of Andoni Local Government Council, Hon. Isaiah Gogo-Ogute, was in his hometown of Unyeada inspecting a water rehabilitation project when he received alarming reports of the outbreak.

“Last night, two individuals from the same household, Mr. Micheal Agba and Mrs. Abigail Rowland, died after suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhea,” Gogo-Ogute stated.

As the community grapples with the crisis, reports emerged this morning of a third victim, Mrs. Ekenere Awaji Loveday. Additionally, several others, including Mrs. Amos Asitor, are in critical condition, with limited access to medical facilities exacerbating their plight.

Isiodum, one of Andoni’s historic communities, has long been overlooked in terms of basic infrastructure, particularly potable water.

“This community has been neglected, and the lack of clean drinking water has made the situation worse,” Gogo-Ogute lamented, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

Local sources have confirmed the outbreak is worsening by the hour, prompting fears among residents who are contemplating abandoning their homes in search of safety.

Gogo-Ogute is calling on relevant health agencies to mobilize resources and assist the struggling community.

“We are on the verge of a humanitarian crisis, and immediate action is required to prevent further loss of life,” he urged. As the situation develops, the need for swift medical aid and improved water sanitation measures has never been more critical to safeguard the lives of Isiodum’s inhabitants.