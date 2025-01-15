President Of Ogoni Oil Bearing Communities And Traditional Rulers Council Sues For Collaboration Among Stakeholders

The president, Ogoni Oil Bearing Communities and Traditional Rulers Council, HRH, Chief Donald Kpegemona Gberesuu has sued for total collaboration among all Ogoni stakeholders in the pursuit of unhindered development of Ogoniland.

Chief Kpegemena Gberesuu made the submission on the occasion of the January 4, 2025 Ogoni Day Anniversary.

According to him, the January 4th Ogoni Day is a reminder of our collective will to bargain and to end all forms of political marginalisation, economic expropriation and transculturation as well as environmental degradation imposed on and suffered by the Ogoni people and the other ethnic minorities across Niger Delta region.

“Ogoni Day event is a demonstration that is specifically aimed at addressing the several years (decades) of unabated under development.

”To achieve value for this celebration, the answer must be our collective submission to unity, which formed the theme of this year’s Anniversary.

“Ogoni leaders and the youths should develop and renew their mindset towards investment and productive ventures, rather than engaging in destructive propaganda, infighting and pull- him down syndrome that is retrogressive and set the land backward economically, politically and otherwise and thereby regrettably igniting crises often in our land.

“Ogonis should learn to adapt to changing narratives and focus on creating values through expanded knowledge and relationship building not only with genuine development and capacity builders but the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Similari Fubara, who has demonstrably shown greater commitments in giving a facelift to our communities and people.

“I am grateful to the kind of understanding expressed by some of our leaders, particularly, HRM, King Samuel Nneh, Prince Biira, Feegalo Nsuke and Engr. Olu Andah Wai -Ogusu to deliver leadership to the Ogonis as shown during this year’s Ogoni day celebration. I, therefore, urge other Ogoni leaders to emulate their peaceful disposition, which averted the potential friction”.