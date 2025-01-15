Hon. Gbara Hails Court Judgment On Rivers PDP

…Says Ruling Will Bring Peace To Party In the State

The former State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Hon. Tambari Sydney Gbara, has commended the Rivers State High Court for declaring the chairmanship of Hon. Chukwuemeka Aaron as null and void.

In a press statement, released on Monday 13, January 2025, Hon. Gbara described the judgment as a landmark victory for the rule of law and democratic principles.

He praised Justice Stephen Jumbo for his meticulous and impartial consideration of the case, which also invalidated the positions of all local government and ward chairmen who emerged from the disputed congresses.

Hon. Gbara noted that the court’s decision was a testament to the independence of the judiciary and its commitment to upholding the law.

The court’s decision, according to Hon. Gbara, has brought an end to the controversy surrounding the party’s leadership in the state.

He urged all members of the party to remain steadfast and focused, as the party works towards building a stronger and more united front in Rivers State. Hon. Gbara emphasized that the judgment has paved the way for a new era of peace and stability in the party.

Hon. Gbara also called on security agents to arrest and prosecute anyone who continues to parade themselves as executives of the party, except those who will be elected in a proper party congress.

He emphasized that the judgment has illegalized those executives who emerged through the disputed congresses, paving the way for a proper congress where all members will have the opportunity to participate.

“This judgment is a significant setback for those who sought to impose their will on the party through illegitimate means,” Hon. Gbara said.

“It is a testament to the PDP’s commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.

We will work tirelessly to ensure that the party’s internal processes are transparent, inclusive, and accountable to all members.”

Hon. Gbara thanked the judiciary for their role in upholding the law and protecting the rights of citizens.

He also thanked party members for their patience, perseverance, and commitment to democratic principles.

He commended the leadership of the party in the state, particularly Governor Siminialayi Fubara, for their efforts in promoting peace and stability in the party.

The former State Publicity Secretary noted that the judgment has provided an opportunity for the party to reposition itself and work towards achieving its goals.

He emphasized that the party will continue to promote the values of democracy, fairness, and justice.

He also called on all stakeholders to work together to build a stronger and more united party.

“Together, we will build a brighter future for the PDP and the people of Rivers State,” Hon. Gbara said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to promote the interests of our party and our people.

We will not be deterred by the challenges we face, but will instead use them as opportunities to grow and strengthen our party.”

Hon. Gbara concluded by calling on all members of the party to remain committed to the values of the PDP.

He emphasized that the party will continue to work towards promoting the welfare and well-being of all Nigerians. He also called on all Nigerians to support the party in its efforts to build a better future for the country.