Court Nullifies Rivers PDP Congresses

A Rivers State High Court in the Port Harcourt division has annulled the congresses held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, thereby preventing the Aaron Chukwuemeka-led executives from claiming to be the party’s legitimate leaders.

This ruling was announced on Monday by Justice Stephen Jumbo during the consideration of an interlocutory injunction.

The case was brought forward by two legal practitioners from Port Harcourt, Edwin Woko and Love Otuonye, alongside two other PDP members. They sought a court declaration to invalidate the local government and ward congresses that were allegedly conducted by pro-Wike supporters across the 319 wards and 23 local government areas on 27th July, 10th August, and 31st August of last year.

The applicants argued that all these congresses were held in violation of an order issued by the Rivers State High Court on 16th July 2024, which had prohibited the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and their affiliates from conducting congresses until the hearing and resolution of the originating summons. This ruling follows a similar decision from last year that also annulled the ward, local government, and state executives of the All Progressive Congress (APC), which had led to the emergence of Tony Okocha.