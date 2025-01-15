Aides To Former Mayor of PH Decamp Joins Sim’s Support Group

The Mayor of Port Harcourt, Honourable Ezebunwo Ichemati , has received two supporters of Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

Honourable Ichemati received Barrister Chile Owuru, former Secretary of the Port Harcourt City Council under the administration of Honourable Allwell Ihunda, immediate past Mayor of Port Harcourt, at the Phalga House (Mayor’s Lodge) in the morning of Monday, and Abigail Omunakwe a former S.A. Media to former Mayor Victor Ihunwo, this evening in his office at the Council Secretariat.

This is the second set of Wike’s supporters to leave their political wilderness to the side of light being shepherded by His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, citing the people driven service delivery of the Mayor as their reason. You will recall that on new year’s day 2025, Messrs Manuchim Jackwest and ThankGod Kalagbor declared their support for Governor Fubara under the leadership and headship of Honourable Ichemati.