Eleme Youth Council Issues 14-day Ultimatum To FG: Threatens To Shut Down Economic Activities In Eleme, Onne Over East-west Road Contract

The Eleme Local Government Youth Council has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, threatening to shut down all economic activities in Eleme and Onne if the contract for the Eleme sections of the East-West Road is not terminated and re-assigned to a reputable firm.

Comrade Walter Olaka, National President of the Eleme Local Government Youth Council, stated that the contractor’s poor performance has led to the delay in completing the project, resulting in the loss of lives and property. He emphasized that the Eleme Local Government Area generates significant revenue from the port authorities and other companies operating in the area, yet the government has failed to prioritize the completion of the East-West Road project.

“The Federal Government has 14 days to terminate the contract and re-assign it to a competent firm,” Olaka said. “If this demand is not met, we will be forced to shut down all economic activities in Eleme and Onne, including the Onne Port, Indorama Petrochemical Company, and other businesses operating in the area.”

Olaka warned that the shutdown will have severe consequences on the nation’s economy, but emphasized that the Eleme Youth Council is willing to take this drastic measure to protect the lives and interests of the community.

“We will not stand idly by while our people continue to suffer due to the government’s negligence,” Olaka said. “We demand immediate action, and we will not be silenced until our demands are met.”

Also speaking to news men, Hon. Gabriel Osaro, Councillor representing Aleto Ward 10 Eleme, vehemently condemned the Federal Government, Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, and the construction company, RCC, over their handling of the East-West Road project. “We have lost confidence in Senator Dave Umahi and RCC,” Osaro declared.

“The minister has demonstrated a lack of capacity and political will to fix the Eleme sections of the East-West Road. It’s unacceptable that this project, which was awarded during the regime of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has made no significant progress till date.”

Osaro expressed his frustration with the government’s inaction, stating, “They are playing politics with the road, and it’s the people of Eleme and surrounding areas who are suffering. We demand that Senator Umahi resigns as Minister of Works, as he has failed to deliver on his promises.”

The councillor also moved a vote of no confidence in Senator Umahi and RCC, citing their incompetence and lack of commitment to completing the project. Osaro’s strong stance reflects the growing discontent among the Eleme community and surrounding areas, who are fed up with the government’s inaction and broken promises.

Osaro highlighted the devastating impact of the road’s condition on the community, including the loss of lives, damage to vehicles, and economic hardship.

“The East-West Road is a critical artery for economic development in our region,” he said. “Its deplorable condition has resulted in untold suffering, and we will not stand idly by while our people continue to bear the brunt of the government’s negligence.”he stated.

Hon. Brain Gokpa, Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, has added his voice to the growing chorus of discontent over the deplorable state of the East-West Road. Speaking on the issue, Gokpa stated that the people of Eleme are fed up with the government’s inaction and are demanding immediate attention to the road.

“The people of Eleme Local Government Area are not happy with the state of the East-West Road,” Gokpa said. “We have been agitating for the speedy completion of the road to avoid the reoccurring accidents and deaths.

It’s unacceptable that this road, which is a critical artery for economic development in our region, has been left in such a deplorable state.”

Gokpa called on the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to listen to the cry of the people and take concrete action to address the issue. “We urge the Federal Government to take immediate action to complete the East-West Road,” he said. “We’ve had enough of empty promises and delays; it’s time for action. The people of Eleme deserve better, and we’ll keep pushing until our demands are met.” The chairman also appealed to the youths of Eleme to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands. “We understand their frustration, but violence is not the solution,” he said. “Instead, we’ll continue to engage with the government and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to this problem. We’ll keep pushing until our demands are met, and the East-West Road is completed to our satisfaction.”