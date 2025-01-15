Gas Cylinder Explosion: Should Roadside Gas Refilling Shops Be Shot Down or Not?

In light of the recent spate of gas explosions in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Owerri, Imo State, and other parts of Nigeria, concerned Nigerians are urging the government to take decisive action.

They are calling for the shutdown of roadside cooking gas refilling shops and restricting gas cylinder refills to authorized gas stations.

These stations, they argue, must also be regularly monitored by relevant authorities to ensure safety standards are met.

Mr. Henry Chimobi, a resident of the Orazi area in Port Harcourt, spoke about a recent gas explosion in his neighborhood.

He criticized the lax safety measures at roadside shops, saying, “Some of these roadside shops are not careful at all.

do not observe safety measures while filling cylinders. Most of them care only about the money and not about human safety.”

He added that many such incidents are unavoidable because the operators are untrained and lack knowledge of how to handle emergencies or prevent accidents.

Miss Gift Abalilobari, another concerned resident, shared her personal experience with roadside gas refilling shops. “Last November, a gas cylinder I’d been using for less than three years exploded after being refilled at a nearby roadside shop.

Thankfully, my brother hadn’t lifted the cylinder yet. This incident could have been catastrophic,” she recounted.

Echoing these concerns, Mr. Richard Eze, a food vendor at Creek Road Market in Port Harcourt, emphasized the need for government intervention.

“The government should ensure proper training for operators and establish a monitoring system. Shops must undergo supervision before they are allowed to open, and operators should be registered to ensure accountability,” he stated.

Emmanuel Sogbeinbiain, another Nigerian, highlighted the lack of regulations as a root cause of the problem. “In saner climes, there are clear regulations for where businesses can operate, ensuring safety for all.

Here, however, lawlessness prevails, and we’re left vulnerable to disasters,” he said. He warned about the dangers of storing filled gas cylinders in poorly ventilated roadside shops, describing it as a “time bomb waiting to go off.”

Sogbeinbiain called for temporary restrictions on roadside gas refilling operations until proper regulations and enforcement mechanisms are in place. “The government must implement existing laws or establish new ones to protect lives and property,” he added.

While some Nigerians advocate for an outright shutdown of roadside gas refilling shops, others propose a more balanced approach—introducing and enforcing strict laws to regulate these operations. Both sides agree, however, that immediate action is necessary to prevent further tragedies. The consensus among concerned citizens is clear: a proactive and regulated approach to gas refilling operations is essential for ensuring public safety and averting avoidable disasters.