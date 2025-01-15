WAEC Introduces Resist Exams For Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has unveiled a new initiative that enables students to resit their WASSCE papers as early as January and February 2025.

This represents a significant departure from the previous system, in which candidates had to wait for the next private exam cycle.

John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, announced this development during an appearance on JoyNews’ AM Show in Ghana on Tuesday, December 31st.

He explained that the new programme, titled WASSCE PC1, offers a quicker pathway for students to enhance their grades.

“Students who check their results and find they need to resit one or two papers have until 8th January to register online through our website or at WAEC-accredited internet cafés.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from 24th January to 15th February 2025,” stated Mr Kapi.

According to him, to assist candidates in their preparations, WAEC intends to speed up the release of chief examiners’ reports, which will provide detailed feedback on students’ performance, highlighting areas for improvement in their studies and examination techniques.

“We have widely promoted this programme through banners, our website, and our results checker platform to ensure that both students and parents are informed,” added Mr Kapi.

He mentioned that students whose results have been cancelled are eligible to participate in the WASSCE PC1 exams, as long as they have not been banned for malpractice in recent years.

“For now, the exams will be held in regional capitals due to the limited number of candidates.

participants are encouraged to complete their registration by 8th January to seize this opportunity.” WAEC has expressed optimism that this initiative will enable candidates to swiftly improve their grades and qualify for the upcoming admissions cycle, thereby avoiding a year-long setback in their academic journey.