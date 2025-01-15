Enforcement Of Insurance For Car Owners Begins

Reports have it that the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, says the Nigeria Police Force will begin enforcement of third-party insurance for vehicle owners in the country.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Friday in Abuja, said the I-G spoke when he received Mr Olusegun Omosehin, the Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Egbetokun said Section 68 of the Insurance Act and Section 312 of the 1945 Motor Vehicle (Third Party Insurance) Act mandate all vehicle owners to possess third-party insurance before operating vehicles on public roads.

The I-G urged Nigerians to comply with the laws, adding that violations would be punished by imprisonment, fines, or both.

He said the Nigeria police force would continue to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure protection of lives and property in the country.

Earlier, the commissioner congratulated the I-G on his achievements, particularly the establishment of the Police Insurance Bank Ltd. Omosehin called for support from the Nigerian police force in the enforcement of the compulsory third-party insurance, which provided substantial benefits to all road users.