OBALGA Legislative Leader Empowers Over 100 Widows

…Promises Second Phase Soon

In a heartfelt effort to fulfill his campaign promises, the Leader of the 10th Obio/Akpor Legislative Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nyeche Owhonogwo, has empowered over 100 widows from the Rumuokpakani community in Rumueme Kingdom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The empowerment initiative took place on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Rumueme Kingdom. Speaking at the event, Rt. Hon. Owhonogwo stated that his commitment to supporting widows stems from a pledge he made during his campaign for the last Local Government election. “During my electioneering campaign, I promised to empower and support widows with whatever resources I have. Today, I am fulfilling that promise,” he said.

Rt. Hon. Owhonogwo also credited Governor Siminalayi Fubara for inspiring him to take this initiative, noting that the Governor encourages leaders to return to their communities and positively impact their people.

“I’ve been inspired by Governor Fubara, who advises us to make our people happy by giving back to our wards and LGAs,” he added.

The legislative leader, who represents Ward 10 in the Obio/Akpor Legislative House, expressed joy in presenting cash and Christmas gifts to the widows and other women in the community.

He emphasized that the beneficiaries of the first phase were carefully selected widows from the area, underscoring that the gesture was motivated by goodwill rather than political interests.

“I am so happy to provide these cash gifts and other items to these widows today.

This initiative is not politically motivated but is borne out of my genuine desire to touch lives.

Rest assured, the beneficiaries of this scheme were carefully identified as genuine widows from this community,” he explained.

Rt. Hon. Owhonogwo praised Governor Fubara’s leadership, describing him as a man of peace who has fostered harmonious coexistence across the state’s 319 wards.

“Governor Fubara is a man of peace, and his leadership has inspired unity and progress throughout Rivers State. As his supporter, I am committed to upholding this vision,” he said.

Engr. Ibechenjor Sam-Wodo, who also spoke at the event, praised Rt. Hon. Owhonogwo’s initiative and called on other well-meaning individuals to emulate his example.

“The people of our community are delighted with Rt. Hon. Owhonogwo’s efforts. It’s essential for good-spirited individuals to follow his lead and contribute to the betterment of our society,” Engr. Sam-Wodo said.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude from the widows and community members, highlighting the significant impact of the legislative leader’s gesture. Plans for a second phase of the empowerment program were also announced, reaffirming his commitment to alleviating poverty in the area.