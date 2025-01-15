NUJ Disowns Faceless Media Group, Port Harcourt Media Organisation

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has disowned an amorphous body known as Port Harcourt Media Organisation.

NUJ, in a statement by its chairman and secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo respectively, also advised the public to be wary of the group and other groups that masquerade as media organisations in the State.

The Union said it was not aware of any media organisation or chapel known as Port Harcourt Media Organisation, and therefore called on the Rivers State Police Command to arrest the leader of the faceless group, Bright Nnokam, for impersonation.

NUJ noted that the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and Guilds of Editors are the only recognised professional bodies affiliated with NUJ and journalism in the country.

“This statement was informed by recent media reports that a member of the House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 in Rivers State, Hon. Blessing Chigeru Amadi, recently met with the said Port Harcourt Media Organisation for a media briefing.

“For the umpteenth time, we want to advise Hon. Blessing Chigeru Amadi to desist from patronising quacks who masquerade as journalists in the State,” NUJ stated. The Union also urged political office holders in the State especially local government council chairmen to always use professionals as their press officers to avoid unnecessary backlash.