Asarama Chiefs Council Expresses Joy Over Peaceful Festive Period

Following the return of most of the cultural plays that add colour and excitement to the end-of-year and New Year festive period of the Asarama people in Andoni Local Government Area, the Chairman, Asarama Town Council of Chiefs, High Chief Egbak Blessing Enene III, has commended the people for marking the season with utmost sense of peaceful co-existence.

The Chairman of Asarama Town Council of Chiefs made the remarks after a thanksgiving service for the successful festive period on the first Sunday of the year, recalling that few years ago it was very challenging to visit home and return back to places of business without recording casualties due to what he described as activities of sponsored cultists and communal unrest.

“For about 24 years now, we saw the Ogbo (age) grade celebration again in Asarama.

The Afa, Nwantam, Okekpe, water party, street party, Adaijong Festival, Ikpu, family meetings, the installation of Chief Enekabokomi Mba and many more were all successful.

I want to thank the people of Asarama for believing in our leadership. We still have some challenges as those who are benefiting from crisis are still fighting.

But the important thing is that we are on the path of truth and we are happy that the majority of the people see the truth with us,” High Chief Enene said.

He showered praises on the Asarama District Council of Traditional Rulers (ADCTR) led by King Daniel Ibani VI for being upright in his leadership.

He also thanked the leadership of the Andoni Area Council of Traditional Rulers for handling the delicate Asarama chieftaincy political issues with utmost sincerity and truthfulness. The Town Council of Chiefs Chairman enjoined religious leaders to continue to intercede for the peace and development of Asarama community, praying for the peace of Andoni, Rivers State, Nigeria and the world in 2025.