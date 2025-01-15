Ohanaeze Ndigbo: More Goodwill Messages To Azuta-Mbata Over Election As President General

…Tinubu, Fubara Congratulate Him

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his election as President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the foremost socio-cultural organization of the Igbo people.

Azuta-Mbata, who represented Rivers East Senatorial District from 1999 to 2007, was elected during a leadership meeting held in Enugu on Friday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu applauded the seamless transition and commended the group for its commitment to continuity and unity.

The President urged the new leadership to sustain the principles of past administrations while reaffirming his government’s dedication to fostering national harmony through inter-ethnic dialogue.

Describing Azuta-Mbata’s role as “onerous yet noble,” Tinubu wished him success as he steers the organization into a new era.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has also hailed the emergence of a former lawmaker representing Rivers East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator John Azuta Mbata, as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Governor Fubara said that the frontline politician’s victory at the poll in Enugu, on Friday, is a testament to his wide acceptance across the aisle as an accomplished Nigerian, whose test of character and integrity is exemplary.

He said that the overwhelming votes of the delegates show the implicit confidence of members of the socio-cultural organisation in his ability to provide needed leadership to move the Ohanaeze Ndigbo forward at this time.

Governor Fubara, therefore, extended his best wishes to Senator Mbata, and expressed the hope that he will succeed as he discharges the lofty duties of furthering national cohesion, and fostering friendly cooperation based on mutual trust and respect within the Igbos and among non-Igbos.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Rivers State, I once again congratulate you and assure you of our readiness to work with you towards maintaining and preserving national unity and cohesion”, Governor Fubara said.

Ohaneze Ndigbo Leaderships: Ikwerre Memory Trace

I think Ikwerre people should study these documentaries properly.

Language classification: Ikwerre language is classified as part of the Igbo language family (Williamson, 2004) Lexical similarities: Ikwerre language shares a significant number of cognates with Igbo language (Green, 1964)

Cultural Practices.

Traditional practices: Ikwerre people share similar traditional practices with Igbo people, such as the use of masks and initiation rites (Cole, 1982) Customs and rituals: Ikwerre people have similar customs and rituals with Igbo people, such as the celebration of the Ofala festival (Isichei, 1976)

Historical Records

Colonial documents: Colonial documents, such as the British colonial reports, confirm the Ikwerre people’s origins from the Igbo heartland (Colonial Office, 1911) Oral traditions: Oral traditions and stories passed down through generations confirm the Ikwerre people’s connection to the Igbo people (Ogbaa, 1992)

Archaeological Evidence

Artifacts: Archaeological findings have revealed similarities between the artifacts of the Ikwerre and Igbo people (Shaw, 1978) Settlement patterns: The settlement patterns of the Ikwerre people are similar to those of the Igbo people (Ukwu, 1966)

Genetic Evidence

DNA studies: Genetic studies have found that the Ikwerre people share a common genetic heritage with the Igbo people (Scozzari, 2001) Mitochondrial DNA: Mitochondrial DNA studies have revealed similarities between the Ikwerre and Igbo people (Kivisild, 2006)

References:

Illustrious Ikwerre And Rivers Sons That Held Notable Positions In Ohanaeze Ndigbo