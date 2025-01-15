Gov Fubara Is Destined To Liberate Rivers People  – Monarch

The Paramount Ruler/Nyenweli Eliozu in Obio/Akpor Local Govt Area of Rivers State, HRH Eze Clinton Worlu Adams Weli (JP) say Governor Siminalayi Fubara is destined to liberate Rivers state and her people from tyrany and oppression and pledged his total support to his administration.

The Monarch disclosed this over the weekend in his palace during his new year message to his people. He urged them to be steadfast in their faith and belief in the Fubara administration.

The Paramount Ruler said, “I share a lot in common with the Rivers state Executive governor, Sir Sim Fubara because I also suffered a lot of intimidation and harassment in course of ascending the throne.” He however, urged the governor to be focused in his divine mission bearing in mind that he will eventually conquer just like himself.

Eze Adams recalled that just like the governor conducted generally accepted LG elections without the involvement of the police, he too was coronated without the police inspite of the intimidation.

He praised the peaceful disposition of governor Fubara which he noted has endeared him to the people of the state, an attribute which he also said attracted sympathy and support to the governor.

He declared that though he is not interested in politics, he is now among the “Simplified” Traditional Rulers as a result of Fubara’s style of politics.

Eze Adams- Weli who is also the Traditional Prime Minister of Oro-Esera Kingdom in Obio/Akpor LGA used the opportunity to advise the State Chief Executive not to be distracted as he is on a divine mission.

He affirmed that the Traditional Rulers are not relenting in their prayers and libation for the governor’s success, wisdom and political victory every other day as he navigates the political traps of the enemies.

The Monarch further assured governor Fubara that as Moses of Rivers State, he will smoothly complete his eight years tenure and hand over to a Joshua who will take the State to the promised land.

“Rivers people and residents are supposed to be jubillating everyday because of the gift of Fubara”; he declared.

On the activities of his predecessor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike in Rivers State, Eze Adams said though Barr. Wike tried in the state when he was in charge but was later blinded by greed and attempted to transform into godfather he once rejected for the state. He advised the Minister to concentrate on his assignment at Abuja and stop his unfortunate mission of distracting and disturbing governor Fubara.