Amaechi Laments, Urges Nigerians To Fight

Former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Nigerians to take an active stand in defending their votes and ensuring credible leadership in the 2027 elections.

Speaking during a panel discussion at an event in Abuja on Monday, January 27, Amaechi stated that power is not freely given and must be fought for, warning against complacency in the face of political challenges.

He made reference to the election of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau as governor of Kano State as a case study, where mass mobilization and people’s resistance played a critical role.

“The only way Shekarau became governor of Kano State was because people lined up. When they asked, ‘How many people are there?’ they said, ‘Over 500,000.’ No, I won’t kill over 500,000; announce Shekarau,” he recalled.

Drawing a parallel with Ghana, Amaechi noted that popular resistance also influenced the election of the country’s last president.

“You are talking and abusing people. Nobody has power and will give it to you, not even me. If you want a pastor as president, go and get one.

“The politician is there in Nigeria to steal, maim, and kill to remain in power. If you think Tinubu will give it to you, you are wasting your time,” he stated.

Amaechi also shared insights from his role in leading the APC to unseat the PDP in 2015, citing the resolve of the party’s leaders and their readiness to confront any opposition.

According to him, former President Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat when he realized the APC was fully prepared to resist any attempt to undermine their victory. “Power is never given; it must be fought for. If you’re not ready to fight, don’t expect change,” Amaechi said.