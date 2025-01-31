Bishop Hanson of Ahoada Diocese Pledges To Support BSN

The Bishop of Diocese of Ahoada Anglican Communion, the Right Reverend Bernard Onyejiwanaka Hanson has assured the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) of the full support of all Churches in the Diocese.

Bishop Hanson gave the assurance during the Management Committee Meeting of the Society Rivers/Bayelsa Area at the First Baptist Church Ahoada recently.

The Bishop who is also a Special Member of the Society and First Vice Chairman of the Area further assured that all pastors and churches in the Diocese would cooperate with the Society.

He said “I have no doubt in my mind if churches assist the Society, it will be in a better position to support the churches in it’s evangelism outings.

Bishop Hanson called on the members of the Society not to relent in their efforts to spread out to all Churches in the two states to achieve their ains and objectives.

In his speech, the Area Chairman, Elder Omoni Ayo-Tamuno on behalf of the Society congratulated the Bishop on his elevation to the position of Bishop.

Elder Ayo-Tamuno apoeahed to the Bishop to look into the translation of Ekpeye Language Bible, adding that initially the Society was handling the Project and later handed over to another body.

He said, “Language is key to any people as it stands as a trade mark, saying that the translating of the Ekpeye Language Bible will preserve the language and tradition of the people “

The Chairman disclosed that the Society was well equipped to undertake any language Bible in the country.

He added that all the language Bibles the Society translated had the destred standard and are widely accepted by the people concerned. Elder Ayo-Tamuno lamented that the presence of the Society in the Orshi Religion was not encouraging and expressed the hope that the Bishop would change the narratives for better.