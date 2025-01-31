Rivers Judiciary Press Corps Debunks Fake News On Wike’s Comments

The Rivers State Judiciary Press Corps has launched an investigation into a misleading online news report attributed to an anonymous source known as ODJ-1 (NewS Hub Creator).

A statement signed by the Chairman of the corps, Elder Samuel Nyeche Chinda said the report falsely claimed that former Governor Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, accused the Hon. Chief Judge of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Simeon Amadi, of issuing biased rulings against him due to the dismissal of Amadi’s brother.

The press corps confirmed that the Minister never made such a statement regarding Justice Amadi. They clarified that during a recent media chat, Wike referred to another judge of the Rivers State High Court, alleging bias stemming from the dismissal of his brother, a civil servant who was implicated in a building collapse inquiry.

Further investigations revealed inaccuracies regarding the reinstatement of Hon. Justice Jumbo, who was mentioned in Wike’s comments. The Judiciary Press Corps clarified that Jumbo, a former Chief Registrar of the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, was among judges designated for swearing-in but was not appointed by Wike. Jumbo, along with two other magistrates, was dismissed during Wike’s tenure but successfully challenged their dismissals in the National Industrial Court and were ordered reinstated.

The former Attorney General of Rivers State, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN, opted not to appeal the court’s decision and instead facilitated an out-of-court settlement, leading to the reinstatement of the magistrates. Chief Magistrate Jumbo was eventually sworn in as a High Court Judge by the current Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara. The Corps urged journalists, both conventional and online, to verify facts before publishing, particularly when addressing allegations involving living individuals.