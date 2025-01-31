Fubara’s Performance Speaks For Him – PDP Stalwart

A Stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the State, Elder Blessing Jackson Tikọ (JP) has given insight why the Rivers State Chief Executive, Sir, Siminalayi Fụbara is making waves in the country.

Speaking with Journalists in his office in Port Harcourt, Elder Tikọ disclosed that the governor’s superlative performance both in the human capital and infrastructural development of the state as well as his inclusivity in governance have converted even some of his fierce political enemies

According to him, “Recently a Stalwart of the ruling APC poured encomiums on governor Fubara, confessing that they regretted all their attacks on him, adding that he did not know that God was preparing and preserving a man in the person of Fubara to liberate Rivers people from the hands of Pharoah”.

He prayed God for protection and more wisdom for the governor to succeed in the onerous tasks ahead.

Elder Tikọ who is the Coordinator of the Environmental Sanitation Authority in Port Harcourt City LG Council used the opportunity to advise the governor to reach out to all the 23 local government areas with his developmental strides.

Of particular interest, he noted, was the case of ORONIJA community in Andoni LGA which he said is in the verge of being submerged by water.

“The Andoni LGA and the Rivers state government should please collaborate effort to save the situation before it enters an emergency level”; he warned.

The Environmentalist used the chance also to thank the Rivers people and residents for their support to the people’s governor, saying that with this organic support base, governor Fubara’s second term bid will be a forgone conclusion and congratulated him on the successful celebration of his golden jubilee birthday anniversary.

He further disclosed that the governor’s magic wand with which he uses to disarm his enemies are his calmness, peaceful disposition and humane nature.

He recalled the clearing of the retirees pension arrears as one of his major legacies. He stated that these attributes ranked him highest among his colleagues in the whole 36 States of the federation and the FCT.