2Baba, Wife Part Ways 

Afrobeats Singer, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2baba shocked the social media space when he announced that he and his wife Annie Idibia have been separated for a while and have filed for a divorce.

The singer made this known in a video story shared on his Instagram handle on Sunday.

He said: “Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long. Annie Macaulay and I have been separated for a while and have filed for divorce.

2baba also said he would grant a press release soon to let his fans know his innocence or offence.

“I would grant a press release soon to say my story—not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life, but because I love my people, and I need them to know my innocence or offence. Stay blessed, my people. I love you all”

After this story was shared, an Instagram post was made claiming that his account was hacked and that he is working to get it back.

This stirred controversy amongst his fans on social media.

In a twist of event, another post was shared claiming that his account was not hacked and that the post shared earlier was true.

“Hey, my people, nobody hacked my account; I said what I said. I come in peace.”

Annie and 2baba welcomed their first child, Isabella in 2008.

He proposed to Annie on Valentine’s Day in 2012. The duo had a private wedding the same year with their white wedding in Dubai in March 2013. They welcomed their second child, Olivia in 2014.