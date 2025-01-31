Respite As Flood Impacted Areas In Rivers Receive Essential Items  From Prevention And Management Committee

Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee has commenced the Post Flood Intervention to give a new lease of life to people impacted by flood in the Orashi Region of the State.

Speaking during the distribution of essential items to flood impacted two hundred households drawn from Aba Odual Ahoada East , Ahoada West and Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Areas at the Ahoada East Local Government Council Secretariat on Wednesday, 29th January, 2025.

Rivers State Deputy Governor, and Chairman of the 2024 Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu said the Committee had a three- prong approach to tackle the Flood Menace, adding that they had completed the first two phases to ensure the burden of flooding was reduce and are now in the Post Flood Era.

“We mentioned that there will be a third phase which is post- flood that is why we are here to make good our promise, the phase three has components within them, one component is agro-based, we are providing, the special cassava stem PME419, it is a variety that grows within a few months and that is what we are providing today”. The Deputy Governor stressed.

Prof. Odu disclosed that fertilizers, and farm implements, like wheel barrows and shovels, are for agro-components, adding that medical consumables have been packed in four groups for the four LGAs that are being supported today.

She said anti-malaria are things people need once there is a flood disaster, noting that they are going to be distributed to the four LGAs using the Medical Officers of Health to make it get to people in need.

The Deputy Governor who also revealed that people whose houses were impacted by flood will be provided with financial support, adding that the sum of N24,000,000.00 (Twenty-four million Naira) has been provided to support 200 households across the four Local Government Areas of the Orashi Region.

According to Prof. Odu, Governor Fubara is a man that does things that impact directly on the lives of the people and at every stage he has always demonstrated this. “What we are doing today, shows that we mean business.

I thank the Ahoada East Chairman for his support as you go back continue to pray for our Governor, he loves all of you, as things go on, you continue to benefit more and more from the Government of Governor Siminalayi Fubara”, Prof Odu quipped.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Engr. Victor Kii said fertilizers, herbicides and bundles of special cassava stems have been provided.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Hon. Chibudom Ezu, while speaking on behalf of his colleagues, expressed appreciation to the State Government for fulfilling its promises and standing by the people in the aftermath of the devastating flood.

He acknowledged that while flooding is a natural disaster, Governor Fubara’s Administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of those impacted by the flood with the introduction of post-flood intervention. Some beneficiaries who spoke expressed gratitude to the Governor Siminalaye Fubara-led Government for giving them a lifeline.