Concerned Peoples Forum Salutes ONELGA Chairman On 100 Days In Office

As Council Chairmen in Rivers State render their score cards after one hundred days in office, an advocacy group, The Concerned Peoples Forum (CPF) of Idu-Obosiukwu community of Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), has issued a heartfelt commendation to the Executive Chairman of ONELGA, Hon. Prince Isaac Nwabuohoma Umejuru, celebrating his first 100 days in office.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, and signed by the group’s Chairman, Sir Engr. Clement Umejuru, and Secretary, Engr. Smile Orukwowu, they praised the ONELGA Chairman for his commitment to community development and effective governance.

The statement highlighted several key initiatives undertaken by Umejuru’s administration, including various skills and economic empowerment initiatives across communities in the area.

“The achievements recorded within these first 100 days are commendable and demonstrate Hon. Umejuru’s dedication to uplifting our community,” the statement read, adding “His proactive approach to addressing the needs of the people has not gone unnoticed.”

The forum specifically noted the Chairman’s efforts in promoting sustainable agricultural practices, which have empowered local farmers and boosted food security in the area.

Additionally, the CPF acknowledged his transparent leadership style, which has fostered trust and collaboration between the local government and community members.

The forum equally expressed optimism about the future of ONELGA under Umejuru’s leadership.

“It’s refreshing to see a leader who listens to the people and takes action. We feel hopeful that our concerns are being addressed.”, they declared.

The Concerned Peoples Forum pledged to continue supporting the Chairman’s initiatives and to work collaboratively with his administration to ensure the sustainable development of Idu-Obosiukwu and the entire Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area.

In a related note, the CPF also seized the moment to congratulate Governor Siminalayi Fubara on his 50th birthday anniversary. They described the governor as a visionary leader whose policies have positively impacted the lives of many citizens in the state. “Governor Fubara’s commitment to progress and development is inspiring, and we celebrate his contributions to our community,” the statement said.