RS College Of Health Science & Mgt Tech: Protest Over Lopsided Provost Appointments

An investigation into the appointment practices at the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology has raised serious concerns about ethnic representation within the institution’s leadership.

For over three decades, the position of Provost has been predominantly held by individuals from the Ikwerre ethnic group, with only one exception.

According to a reliable source within the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, “The trend of appointing Provosts from a single ethnic group undermines the multi-ethnic fabric of Rivers State.

It raises questions about inclusivity and fairness in leadership roles across our educational institutions.”

The following individuals have served as Provosts of the College since Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo, who is from the Kalabari extraction:

1. Dr. Mrs. Kurukrubo (Kalabari)

2. Dr. Mpi (Ikwerre)

3. Dr. Nnana Onyekere (Ikwerre)

4. Dr. Charles Amadi (Ikwerre)

5. Dr. Goodluck Ajuwu (Etche)

6. Dr. Nnamdi Amadi (Ikwerre)

7. Dr. Kingsley Okpara (acting capacity, Ikwerre)

8. Prof. Nlerum (Ikwerre)

Currently, Dr. Peace Amadi, also from the Ikwerre ethnic group, is serving in an acting capacity.

Notably, only Dr. Kurukrubo represents a different ethnic background, highlighting a significant lack of diversity in leadership positions at the college.

Critics argue that the continued appointment of Provosts from predominantly one ethnic group not only marginalizes other ethnicities within Rivers State but also perpetuates a cycle of exclusion.

“Rivers State belongs to all and not just one ethnic group,” the source emphasized, calling for a more equitable approach to leadership appointments.

The lack of representation from other tribes raises critical questions about the rationale behind these appointments.

Stakeholders are urging the state government to consider a more inclusive strategy that reflects the diverse population of Rivers State, ensuring that all ethnic groups have a voice in the management of educational institutions.

Staff and students of the College who spoke to National Network newspaper on condition of anonymity appeal to the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara to consider appointing a Rector from other ethnicities of the State for the College.

They also appeal to the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, to help the College by appointing a substantive Rector for the College from other ethnicities of Rivers State.

“We have a lot of qualified staff from other ethnicities who are ready to do the work better”, they appealed.

As the debate continues, many are calling for transparency and accountability in the appointment processes, advocating for a system that honors the multi-ethnic identity of Rivers State.