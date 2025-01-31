EMOLGA Council Boss Receives  Delegation Of State Judiciary On Inspection Tour

Chief David Omereji, Chairman of Emohua LGA, received representatives from the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, who were on an inspection tour of the Magistrate Court renovation in Rumuji.

The delegation, led by Magistrate Collins Ali, commended the chairman for his transformative impact on the LGA, particularly in the administration of justice.

Recall that Chief David Omereji initiated the renovation of the dilapidated Magistrate Court, which was in a state unfit for the administration of justice in the area.

Similarly, Chief David Omereji conducted an inspection of the Alimini Cottage Hospital and Egbeda Divisional Police Headquarters. The chairman reaffirmed his commitment to delivering high-quality projects to the people of Emohua LGA. The chairman was accompanied during the inspection of the projects by Chief of Staff, Hon. Obinda Nwordu Obinda; Council Secretary, Barr Jude Obodo Chukwu and other appointed officials.