RSG Partners HYPREP To Power Ogoniland – Eke

The Rivers State Government says it is in partnership with the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, to ensure regular power supply in Ogoniland.

The Commissioner for Power in the state, Solomon Abel Eke made the disclosure while inaugurating solar-powered streetlights built across 16 communities by the Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Monday Dumiye on Monday as part of activities marking his 100 days in office.

Eke, who lauded the streetlight initiative of Dumiye and other projects completed by him said: “ I want to say that in our roadmap for 24 hours electricity for Rivers people, the State Ministry of Power in collaboration with HYPREP is ensuring a transmission station is built in Ogoni and the entire Ogoni axis will be connected to the national grid for the use of our people. It’s going to be 24 hours”.

He lauded the council chairman’s strides,urging the people of Gokana to protect the solar powered streetlights.

Addressing the chairman, he said: “You will serve Gokana and serve them well. Gokana be rest assured that you are in God’s hands through Monday, your executive chairman.

“The youths are the army of communities. And I know the youths deserve good things. Because they are the ones that will stay here more than us. Please talk to the youths, talk to everybody concerned, let them protect this facility”.

Earlier, the Council Chairman Dumiye commended the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for his support, saying the project was important in the communities.

He noted that the streetlights will help to combat crime in the communities and also grow businesses.

Dumiye said: “The streetlights will positively impact on socio-economic activities in Gokana, especially as small businesses have started springing up under the light.

“It will certainly reduce crime rate through increased night visibility and surveillance. Improve road and enhance pedestrian safety, thereby reducing the risk of accident and fatalities.

“The streetlights will enable businesses to operate for longer hours, make the area more attractive, increase property values, lead to increased activities and foster community engagement, enhance quality of life by providing a sense of safety and security, increase mobility, reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, reduce light pollution, improve air quality and protecting the environment”.

The council boss further called on members of the community to cooperate and protect the projects from vandals. Other projects mentioned by the chairman as part of his 100 days in office are renovation and remodeling of schools in the area such as the Community Primary School 4, Bodo City; Community Primary School 1, Biara; Community Primary School, Lewe and Community Primary School 1, K-Dere, renovation and remodelling of the council administrative building, donation of patrol vehicles to security agencies in the area amongst others.