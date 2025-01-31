PDP Governors’ Forum Pays Condolence Visit To Makinde

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, was in Oyo State on Wednesday, to commiserate with the State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, over the demise of his Elder Brother, Engr Sunday Makinde.

Governor Fubara was on the trip with the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

Speaking at the visit, Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, said they were in Oyo to condole with him and his family over the loss of Engr Sunday Makinde.

Senator Mohammed, who described the demise of Engr Makinde as a huge devastation to the family, however, urged the Oyo Governor to take consolation in the fact that all mortals will one day return to God, noting that his Elder Brother while on earth, contributed his quota to the growth and development of the country and left indelible footprints in the sands of time.

He said, “Your Excellency, we are here on behalf of the PDP Governors’ Forum to commiserate with you, to condole you over the loss of your elder Brother, Engr Sunday Makinde. We saw the news in the media, and we spoke on the phone, but in our tradition in Africa, we have to come to show you solidarity.

“We know the devastation is huge. We know you to be a strong character, strong person, you will bear all these losses. As a man of God, you know we are all here temporarily. We will all go back to our Creator. That is why we are consoled that your brother gave us a good name and for the country before he retired meritoriously. So, you should be consoled that this man came and conquered and contributed positively to the growth and development of Nigeria.”

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, admonished Governor Makinde to see the demise as one of life’s irreparable losses, and bear it with courage, just as he assured him of the PDP Governors’ support, and prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest in His bosom.

He added, “So, on behalf of my colleagues, especially my brother who had had to come from Rivers to Bauchi to pick me, that shows how important you are. We have come to commiserate with you and the family, and say please, take this as one of those irreparable losses, and exercise patience and have the courage to bear it.

“Please, don’t be left with any doubt that we are with you. May God give our brother a repose in the bossom in the Lord. May you as a family and siblings have mercy from God so that they can even do better than what you have done, including us,” he noted.

Responding, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, noted how painful the death of his elder brother, Engr Sunday Makinde, was to the family at the age of 65 after retirement, as he was expected to settle down and enjoy life.

He described the demise as sudden, as according to him, his brother fell from the bathroom, but could not be revived by doctors, saying they cannot question God, but have taken to heart that He is the giver and receiver of life.

He added, “We thought our elder brother is just about to start life because he was just 65. We thought after going all over the world and settling down, this is the time for him to take some rest. But we cannot question God. We have to accept that God giveth and taketh without asking from anybody any form of validation.

“It is also painful for us because it was quite sudden. He fell in the bathroom and was rushed to the hospital, but they couldn’t revive him.”

Governor Makinde thanked the PDP Governors for the visit, which he noted, meant a lot to his family, and prayed God to grant the family members long life on earth before answering the clarion call of God.

He said, “But this visit means a lot to us. So, I want to also on behalf of the people and Government of Oyo State, thank you for the visit. Our prayer is that we don’t want to use this kind of visit as a payback. I pray that in our various families, people will grow old before God calls them back.”