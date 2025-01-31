UN Recognizes Rivers State University As Training Centre

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof Ngozi Nma Odu says the establishment of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research at Rivers State University marks a watershed moment in the intellectual landscape of the State.

Prof Odu made this assertion while speaking during the UN Flag Raising Ceremony, commemorating the launch of UN CIFAL at the Rivers State University on Tuesday, 28th January 2025.

The Deputy Governor said, “As we are raising the flag in the State University, we are not merely participating in a ceremony but witnessing the crystallization of a vision that bridges local expertise with global excellence”.

Prof Odu commended the visionary leadership of Governor Fubara whose Birthday falls on this auspicious day, stressing that the Governors unwavering support for education and development initiatives has created a fertile ground from which this partnership has sprouted.

She noted that the establishment of CIFAL Nigeria as the 31st International Training Centre in the CIFAL Global Network represents more than an institutional achievement.

In her remarks, the CIFAL Global Network Lead, Dr Ebru Canan Sokullu said UNNITAR is privileged to count CIFAL Nigeria as its newest member amongst 31 International Training centres in the CIFAL Global Network which spans Asia, Oceania, Africa Europe and the Americas, adding that the Port Harcourt Hub will serve as a centre for knowledge sharing technology and innovation.

Earlier the Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof Nlerum Okogbule said the State University has been selected as a training centre for CIFAL, which means that University will be recognized and placed on the United Nations Platform as a centre selected for the training of persons in different human endeavours. Highlights of the occasion were the signing of a memorandum of understanding as well as the hoisting of the United Nations Flag.