Gov Fubara Approves Four-Year Outfit Allowance For Rivers Assembly Staffers

Further to his welferist disposition, the Governor of Rivers State, Amaopusenibo Sir Siminialayi Fubara, GSSRS, has graciously approved the bulk payment of four-year outfit allowance to all permanent staff members in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara made this commitment in Government House, Port Harcourt, Tuesday, when Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo led Honourable Members, Principal Officers and Assembly Staffers on a courtesy visit to the Governor in commemoration of his 50th birthday anniversary. The outfit allowance of the past four years is to be accumulated and paid in lump sums to each member of staff in the State Assembly, highlighting the Governor’s undying commitment to the revitalisation of public service and restoration of hope to the workforce in Rivers State towards inspiring productivity, efficiency and job satisfaction.