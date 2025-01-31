Rivers Police Command Arrests Child Trafficking Suspects, Rescue Victims

The Rivers State Police Command has recorded another milestone in its efforts to combat child trafficking, with the successful apprehension of suspects and the rescue of victims.

On January 24, 2025, operatives of the Command arrested two suspects, Ugochukwu Onyebuchi (f) and Ogechi Nmezi (f), for allegedly conspiring to defraud Juliet Blossom (f) and Esther Michael (f) under the pretence of facilitating baby adoptions.

Previously, the suspects had reportedly lured one Gift Chimanu, the mother of a two-month-old baby girl, Evidence Olomachukwu Chimanu, and Hope Onyebuchi, the mother of a one-year-old baby boy, Chukwuemeka Kingsley, into their scheme.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects acted in collaboration with members of a local vigilante group, OSPAC, to perpetrate the crime.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement and are still in police custody. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other syndicate members, including the implicated OSPAC members. The victims have been safely rescued and reunited with their families. This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of the Rivers State Police Command to safeguarding vulnerable individuals and eradicating child trafficking within the state.