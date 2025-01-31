Anambra Vigilante Storms Unknown Gunmen Stronghold, Kill Six

In a decisive operation against unknown gunmen in Anambra State, the recently established security outfit, Agunechemba, launched a raid on the notorious Lilu area of Ihiala Local Government Area on Monday, resulting in the elimination of at least six armed men.

Reports from The Sun indicate that three additional suspects managed to escape their camps sustaining gunshot wounds.

Agunechemba Security Squad has since taken control of two camps in the region, encouraging local villagers to resume their daily activities and declaring that peace has been restored in the community.

Lilu has been identified as a hotspot for gunman activities, with alarming reports of kidnapped individuals being held in makeshift pits while awaiting ransom.

A source within the security squad disclosed that the operation was preceded by extensive surveillance, allowing them to effectively target the gunmen.

The source also highlighted the critical role played by local residents, who have grown weary of living under the threat posed by these armed groups.

Prior to the raid in Lilu, Agunechemba had also conducted an operation in the Umuoji Community within Idemili North LGA, where two suspected gunmen were neutralised, and a cache of arms and charms believed to have been used in previous criminal activities was recovered.

In a related initiative, Presidents General from various communities across Anambra State have begun compiling a comprehensive inventory of residents, as well as operators of bars and eateries, aimed at facilitating effective profiling. Titis Akpudo, the President General of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), emphasised the importance of supporting the efforts of the Agunechemba security squad to ensure adherence to Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s directives.