Police Withdraw Defamation Charge Against Farotimi

The Nigeria Police Force has officially filed a notice of discontinuance in the defamation suit involving the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, against the prominent Lagos-based legal practitioner and author, Dele Farotimi.

This development is contained in a notice dated January 29th, submitted in accordance with Section 108 (1) (2)(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. The notice seeks to withdraw the charges pending against Mr Farotimi at the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti.

Signed by police prosecutor, Samson Osubu, the notice reveals an important fact: the police intend to ask the court to dismiss the charges completely, following the wishes of the nominal complainant, Are Afe Babalola, who has chosen to drop the case after the intervention of concerned citizens.

As at the time of this report, all parties involved are gathered at the Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, where the prosecution has formally served the notice to the defendants’ counsel present in court. However, the judge has yet to convene to officially strike out the charge.