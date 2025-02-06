Tinubu Fighting Opposition Not Corruption – Atiku

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has criticized the arrest of Usman Yusuf, a prominent social critic, accusing the Tinubu administration of using state machinery to silence opposition rather than combat corruption.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Atiku questioned the timing of Yusuf’s arrest, noting that the charges against him date back to the previous administration.

He accused the Tinubu government of hypocrisy, alleging that it shields individuals under investigation while weaponizing state institutions to suppress dissent.

“It’s clear that Tinubu’s administration is more focused on manipulating the system for political gain than addressing corruption,” Atiku stated.

This criticism comes amid growing concerns over the government’s handling of opposition figures. Atiku’s remarks echo recent controversies surrounding the arrest and arraignment of Omoyele Sowore, a prominent activist and former presidential candidate. Sowore, a vocal critic of the government, was recently detained and charged, sparking accusations of political persecution.

Many have drawn parallels between Sowore’s case and Yusuf’s arrest, viewing both as part of a broader pattern of targeting dissenters under the guise of anti-corruption efforts.

Atiku’s statement underscores the perception that the Tinubu administration is prioritizing the suppression of opposition voices over genuine governance and accountability. As the government faces increasing scrutiny over its approach to dissent and corruption, these developments raise questions about the balance between upholding the rule of law and safeguarding democratic freedoms.